Cindy Mahlangu, Season 2, of 'Blood & Water', to premiere, on Heritage Day

Cindy Mahlangu has shared that Season 2 of Blood & Water will premiere on Netflix this coming Friday

The excited fans of the drama series said they can't wait to watch their fave's when the new season plays for the first time on Heritage Day

Cindy, who plays the character of Zama Bolton, shared a stunning snap of herself with co-star Ama Qamata

Cindy Mahlangu has revealed that Season 2 of Blood & Water will debut on Netflix this coming Friday, 24 September. Fans of the drama series had been begging the producers of the show to drop the highly-anticipated season following the success of Season 1.

Cindy Mahlangu has shared that Season 2 of 'Blood & Water' will premiere on Heritage Day. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

The stunning actress took to social media to share with her followers that their wish would finally come true on Friday. She posted a snap of herself with co-star Ama Qamata. The star captioned her Instagram post:

"Blood and Water Season 2. Premiering on @netflixsa this Friday."

Cindy portrays the character of Zama Bolton while Ama plays the role of Puleng Khumalo in the lit show. Gail Mabalane, who plays the role of Thandeka Khumalo in the series, took to Cindy's comment section to react to her post. Gail commented:

"The love I have for you both!"

The viewers of the show also took to Cindy's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. Most of them said they can't wait to stream the new season.

mrpfashion said:

"Can it be Friday already?!"

iziosmart wrote:

"Guys I can't wait for season 2. Y'all are so talented."

sheilamathabo added:

"Soo ready."

Thuso Mbedu to star alongside English actor John Boyega in 'The Woman King'

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor, John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso Mbedu and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola. He said:

"I will be joining this incredible cast as King Ghezo. Very excited to create with you all @violadavis @ThusoMbedu @GPBmadeit."

John also took to Instagram and shared that the movie is based on true events. Tweeps took to Thuso and John's comment sections on the micro-blogging app to congratulate them.

