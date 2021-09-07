Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe is celebrating 10 years since her acting debut on TV sitcom My Perfect Family

The radio DJ has been in the industry since she was 13 years old and has managed to stay relevant through the years entertaining us in many ways

The actress has come a long way in her career, recently landing a role on Mnet's crime drama series Reyke

Radio DJ Thando Thabethe is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of her breakout acting role on the hit sitcom My Perfect Family. Thando has taken on many roles in the media since entering the industry at 13 years old. She has since maintained her relevance through being an actress, radio DJ, and presenter.

Thando Thabethe celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the premiere of sitcom 'My Perfect Family', which was her first acting gig. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The 947 host took to Twitter to commemorate her very first acting role as well as the premiere of the fan favourite sitcom My Perfect Family, where she played the character of Thando Nkosi.

The actress wrote:

"10 years go today. My perfect family premiered on SABC 1."

Fans joined her walking down Memory Lane in the comments, quoting some of their favourite lines from the show.

@REGALO_3 commented:

"And Thando was so dumb with her 'Oh my Gucci'..."

Thando has come a long way since her days of playing Thando Nkosi. The 31-year-old has landed big parts including Netflix production How to Ruin Christmas and is currently on television screens with a leading role in the MNet crime drama series Reyke, reports OKMzansi.

Thando Thabethe and crew return for How to Ruin Christmas Season 2

Briefly News previously reported that Thando Thabethe is coming with the flames in the second season of How To Ruin Christmas.

This South African Netflix series took off like hotcakes and this is why it has been given the green light for Season 2. The hilarious dysfunctional families will be returning and fans are excited. Thando, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi will all be returning too.

The creators of the series revealed that the support the series received was unexpected. Being granted a second season is not something they were ever expecting.

“We look forward to bringing some of your favourite characters back to life and spreading a little more Christmas cheer this December in true Ramaphakela siblings style,” they said.

Source: Briefly.co.za