Dame Dash's net worth, age, children, spouse, tv shows, movies, profiles

The entertainment industry has been on the rise globally, producing some of the best entertainment content. However, behind that success, a team of competent professionals such as the producers, actors, and actresses make that happen. One of these celebrities is Dame Dash. He is best known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke. What is Dame Dash's net worth?

Dame is best known for co-foundering Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke.

Source: Instagram

Is Dame Dash a millionaire? Most hip-hop fans have been looking forward to knowing Dame Dash's net worth, career, and family, among other things. But, of course, this is following his impressive career record as a celebrated American record label executive, movie producer, director, entrepreneur and actor. But how has he managed to handle all these things? This article details Dame Dash's TV shows, career, family, and much more.

Dame Dash profile summary

Real name : Damon Anthony Dash

: Damon Anthony Dash Nickname : Dame Dash

: Dame Dash Date of birth : May 3, 1971

: May 3, 1971 Age : 51 years (As of 2022)

: 51 years (As of 2022) Birthplace : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Languages : English

: English Religion : Agnostic

: Agnostic Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Height : 6'0

: 6'0 Net worth : $100,000

: $100,000 Siblings : Bobby Dash

: Bobby Dash Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Gender: Male

Male Occupation : Entrepreneur, record executive, media proprietor, actor, film producer, and writer

: Entrepreneur, record executive, media proprietor, actor, film producer, and writer Dame Dash's Instagram: @duskopoppington

Early life

Damon and his fiancée Raquel Horn have a son, Dusko Dash, born on November 14, 2020.

Source: Instagram

How old is Dame Dash? His real name is Damon Antony Dash, and he was born on May 3, 1971, in New York City. Therefore, Dame Dash's age is 51 years as of 2022. He had challenges while growing up, having lost his mother at 15. However, he did not give up. Instead, he swept the local Harlem barbershop floors to raise money for clothes and other basic needs.

Dame Dash's spouse

The celebrity has been in several relations with high profile ladies. However, the most notable was with Aaliyah, a famous R&B singer. The two started dating in 2000, and their relationship was going well until Aaliyah's sudden demise on August 25, 2001, following a plane crash in The Bahamas. Although they were not formally engaged, Dash stated they had planned to marry.

Later he started dating Rachel Roy, a fashion designer, and they tied the knot in 2005. They were blessed with two daughters, Ava and Tallulah. But unfortunately, things did not go well for them. They separated after an ugly divorce and custody battle in 2009.

He also has other children. Dame Dash's children outside marriage are Boogie, born in 1991 with Linda Williams, and Lucky, born in 2005 with Cindy Morales.

Damon and his fiancée Raquel Horn have a son, Dusko Dash, born on November 14, 2020.

Career

Dash and Jay-Z's long-term business relationship soured after DefJam Recordings bought Roc-A-Fella Records in 2004.

Source: Instagram

Damon's career in the entertainment industry has been more illustrious than most. Dame Dash and Jay-Z met in 1901, and they decided to work together on different music projects. In the course, they incorporated Kareem Burke in 1995, and the trio formed Roc-A-Fella Records.

They recorded Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt, following the label. The label sold more than 500,000 copies, a significant achievement for their record label, which started attracting more artists.

Following the immense success of the record label, Damon expanded the business. In 1998, he founded Roc-A-Fella Films to produce urban films and hip-hop documentaries like the famous Backstage.

What did Dame Dash do?

In 1999, they teamed up with Jay-Z and founded Rocawear, a hip-hop-inspired cloth line focusing on urban men. The brand did well, and within no time, they were competing with some of the top brands, such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

In April 2014, it was announced that Dash is involved with Blind Debit, a fingerprint payment application being developed by Dez White.

He later founded DD172, a sprawling media collective comprising a magazine, a web design firm, a record label division, and an art gallery.

Why did Dame and Jay-Z fall out?

Their long-term business relationship soured after DefJam Recordings bought Roc-A-Fella Records in 2004. Jay-Z ended up being the president of DefJam, after which he bought Dash out of his stake in Rocawear. So their relationship was rendered over following the turn of events.

Dame Dash's movies

2004: The Woodsman

2002: Paid in FulL

2005: Shadowboxer

2002: Paper Soldiers

2000: Highlander: Endgame

2004: When Will I Be Loved

2005: State Property: Blood on the Streets

2002: State Property

How much is Dame's net worth?

He swept the local Harlem barbershop floors to raise money for clothes and other basic needs.

Source: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American record producer has a net worth of $100,000. Most of his income comes from the entertainment industry. Besides, he has other ventures, such as an art gallery and other businesses where he sells merchandise and adds to his income. His ambitious project with Victoria Beckham helped him gain immense popularity in Europe, which opened more doors for his business ventures.

Why is Dame Dash's net worth so low?

Unlike his one-time partner Jay-Z, a billionaire now, Damon has had a tough time dealing with financial issues. He had tax debts accumulated to over $2 million and was also being sued by several NYC law firms and other creditors for lack of payment. This led to his Chevy Tahoe being reposed, he was forced to vacate his Tribeca New York home, and he even went on to sell Rocawear to Iconix Brand Group.

In 2014, he was ordered to pay Linda Williams, the mother of his son Boogie, for child upkeep. However, in 2019, he appealed to end his child support payments, claiming he was bankrupt. In March 2019, he was ordered to pay Rachel Roy $341,999 and $25,000 for attorney fees.

Above is everything you would love to know about Dame Dash's net worth, career, family, movies, and more unknown facts. He was widely regarded as one of the most famous hip-hop moguls. Also, his business acumen fueled by an ambition to succeed helped him own a recording label, a movie production house, a footwear brand, and an art gallery, among other ventures.

