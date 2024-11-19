N3on’s net worth today: A look at his career and earnings

In today’s social media world, accumulating great wealth as an influencer is a daily reality. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch provide channels where regular folks can translate their likeness into a bag. It is no wonder fans are particularly eager to uncover N3on’s net worth. How rich is the American online streamer and YouTuber?

N3on smiling for the camera. Photo: @N3onOnYT (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

N3on, whose real name is Rangesh Mutama, is best known for his 1vs1 matches on YouTube, NBA 2K gameplay and engaging gaming commentary. His unique blend of controversy, charisma and unapologetic content sets him apart in the competitive and ever-evolving internet space. But how much does N3on earn as a gaming elite? Here is a summary of his financial portfolio.

N3on’s profile summary

Full name Rangesh Mutama Famous as N3on Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Indian-Pakistani Religion Christianity Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 51 kg (112 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Sam Frank Father Rafiq Wazir Ali Siblings 1 Profession Streamer, YouTube star, social media personality Net worth Between $100,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Kick

What is N3on’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, N3on is worth between $100,000 and $1 million. This figure represents his earnings as a YouTuber and streamer on YouNow.

With streamers such as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed raking in the millions, it is easy to see how N3on has built a sizable net worth with only a few years into the game.

During an April 2024 interview on The Ahmad Mahmood Show, N3on was reluctant to share his net worth but revealed some of the ways he spends his income and some of his financial goals, saying:

My dad helps me invest everything I get. As a real estate agent, he makes good profits from his investments. However, if I clock 50 million, I will be set for life.

YouTuber N3on during a streaming session. Photo: @N3onOnYT on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does N3on make his money?

Rangesh Mutama is widely recognised for his IRL streams in worldwide locations. Take a look at how he monetises his online popularity:

Social media career

N3on launched his YouTube career in 2016. He uploaded his first gaming video content on 18 October of the same year. However, Mutama gained notoriety in May 2023 after a viral livestream with Ali C Lopez, Adin Ross and Sneako.

His friendship with Ross specifically boosted his profile in the world of content creators. N3on has featured on streams alongside famous hip-hop stars like Blueface and Kodak. His content on YouTube mainly includes livestreams, gaming and prank videos.

As of 13 November 2024, he has 870k YouTube subscribers. In addition, the internet personality has 1 million followers on Instagram and 378.6k Kick followers. He has 283.7k TikTok followers and 123.7k followers on X.

What is N3on’s salary?

As documented by YouTubers.me, N3on’s monthly revenue is about $1.39k. He reportedly makes $1.21 per 1,000 views. Mutama primarily earns through ad revenue, sponsorships, and brand endorsement deals.

N3on posing for a photo. Photo: @N3onOnYT (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

What car does N3on drive?

According to a 27 June 2024 YouTube video, N3on purchased a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000. In the video, he shared his excitement over the purchase, stating:

This is my first ride. I am so grateful to my fans for making this happen.

N3on’s personal life

Beyond the YouTuber’s successful professional life, there are juicy details to uncover about who he is when the cameras are not rolling:

A nickname that sounds marketable

N3on’s real name is Rangesh Mutama. In his interview on The Ahmad Mahmood Show, he revealed why he settled on this moniker.

My friend and I came up with N3on. Although it does not have a meaning, we both thought it was marketable.

N3on’s is a Leo

The internet personality (20 as of 2024) was born on 13 August 2004 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He is of Indian-Pakistani descent. Mutama has a younger brother who has appeared on his YouTube channel.

Streamer N3on carrying a bouquet (L). The YouTuber rocking a grey hoodie (R). Photo: @N3onOnYT (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

A controversial romantic relationship

N3on’s girlfriend is Sam Frank, an American TikToker, Kick streamer, and former OnlyFans girl. The pair reportedly met in 2023 during a livestream and developed feelings for each other as they collaborated on videos.

Nonetheless, their relationship has constantly faced backlash, with many accusing Frank of using Rangesh for clout. Some fans also speculate that the relationship is unreal because of their personality differences.

FAQs

Rangesh previously made Fortnite videos on YouTube before making IRL streams on Kick. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who are N3on’s parents?

Although little is known about the YouTuber’s mom, his dad, Rafiq Wazir Ali, was reportedly a Pakistani pop/rock band Strings member.

What is N3on’s height?

The Illinois native is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 51 kilograms (112 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Sam Frank having a good time outdoors (L). N3on wearing a broad smile (R). Photo: @samxfrank on Instagram, @N3onOnYT on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is N3on’s wife?

Rangesh Mutama is currently unmarried. However, he has been in a romantic relationship with Sam Frank.

N3on’s net worth is expected to continue rising as his popularity increases across platforms. His financial success mirrors his influence in the gaming and entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Parker Schnabel's net worth, house and career: A success story

As published on Briefly, Discovery Channel's Gold Rush has chronicled the remarkable journeys of gold miners and their diverse crews in pursuit of valuable gold. However, among the show's finest miners, Parker Schnabel stands out, having debuted from an early age.

Interestingly, Parker Schnabel is one of the world's most successful gold miners. Discover how the Alaska native turns gold mining into substantial wealth.

Source: Briefly News