All about 310babii’s age, songs, and full biography of the rapper

310babii’s age has become one of the most searched topics about him ever since his hit song, Soak City (Do It), went viral in 2023. Thanks to his engaging lyrics and compelling beats, the artist has captured the hearts of many fans worldwide. But with such popularity comes scrutiny into 310babii’s personal life. How much do you know about him beyond the mic?

310babii during the 2024 Bloomberg Screentime event (L). The rapper at Crypto.com Arena in 2023 (R). Photo: Kyle Grillot, Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Social media, especially TikTok, has provided a platform where budding performers can become celebrities with a single viral moment. American rapper 310babii is a case in point. His track Soak City placed him on the global map. Discover fascinating details about his family background, education, career journey and influences in the competitive entertainment industry.

310babii’s profile summary

Full name Kameron Joshua Milner Famous as 310babii Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 2005 Age 18 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Inglewood, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Grant High School Height 5’7” (170 cm) Weight 70 (154 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Rapper Years active 2022-present Net worth Between $500,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

310babii’s age and life

310babii (aged 18 as of 2024) was born on 30 December 2005 in Inglewood, California, USA. In 2023, he celebrated his special day via an Instagram post that read:

It is my birthday. I appreciate all of you.

During a Decemeber2023 exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop, the rapper introduced himself in a few words, saying:

I am a new breath of air in the rap game. My sound and style have never been explored before; they are unique and different.

Due to 310babii’s musical approach, fans are eager to learn more about the background that ultimately shaped his career. From recording hit songs in his bedroom to collaborating with big names such as Saweetie, here are details about the rapper you may not have known.

Rapper 310babii during the 2024 Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Arizona Grand Resort. Photo: John Medina

A nickname that embodies his hometown

310babii’s real name is Kameron Joshua Milner. While speaking on BigBoy TV Plus, he revealed how his nickname 310 represents an area code in California, stating:

I will always be a 310 baby. Although I thought the name sounded cool initially, today, I am proud to be labelled as a product of Los Angeles.

310babii is an alumnus of Grant High School

The hip-hop star graduated high school at 18 in June 2024. During the graduation ceremony, 310babii’s high school principal, Rebecca McMurrin, awarded him a platinum plaque for his hit song. On 12 June 2024, Joshua took to Instagram to recap the day’s events. He captioned the post:

Congratulations, Class of 2024. Proud Eagle.

Musical debut in seventh grade

Kameron began recording songs using the BandLab app in his early adolescent years. His breakthrough track, Soak City, was released on 3 June 2023 and earned widespread popularity.

During a January 2024 interview with Billboard, Joshua narrated how he composed the track in 15 minutes.

I was making songs in my bedroom like I would every day, but the track felt different this time. It seemed like everything I said was butter.

310babii during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Michael Tran

The hit became a staple in NFL celebrations, with players like Travis Kelce adapting to the song’s Squabble dance.

Celebrities like Kai Cenat and Nick Cannon further boosted the track’s popularity on TikTok. Soak City debuted at number 61 on the Billboard Hot 1000 and charted at position 24 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

A remix featuring Mustard, Tyga, OhGeesy and Blueface was released on 8 September 2023. Below are 310babii’s songs and their YouTube views as of 10 November 2024:

Back It Up (2023) 579K views

(2023) 579K views rock your hips (2024) 2.7 million views

(2024) 2.7 million views Uh Huh (2024) 2.4 million views

(2024) 2.4 million views pink whitney (2024) 907k views

Role models in the music industry

Growing up, 310babii looked up to artists such as Chief Keef and Gucci Mane for their creativity and unique rapping. Today, he inspires many young budding rappers who are afraid of entering the fast-evolving industry.

310babii’s net worth is impressive for his age

As documented by SocialstarAge, the 18-year-old rapper is worth between $500,000 and $1 million. 310babii musical career is his primary source of income. He earns significant income Through album sales, live performances, and streaming royalties.

Musical artist 310Babii during the TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park in 2024. Photo: Prince Williams

FAQs

Kameron boasts 605.2k followers on TikTok and 209k Instagram followers. In addition, he has 187k subscribers on YouTube. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Where is rapper 310babii from?

The rapper grew up in Los Angeles, California, USA. He currently still resides with his family in his home area.

Who are 310babii’s parents?

Although scanty details exist about 310babii’s family, we know he is an only child. He prefers keeping his loved ones away from the internet’s prying eyes.

What type of music does 310babii make?

Kameron Joshua Milner’s music genres include trap, hip-hop, gangsta rap, and hardcore. His catchy lyrics and charismatic personality set him apart.

How old was 310babii when he made Soak City?

310babii’s song, Soak City (Do It), was released in 2023. At the time, he was 17 and was in his senior high school year.

Who is 310babii signed to?

The California native is signed to Empire Record Label, which has been instrumental in the success of several artists, including Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, and Iggy Azalea.

310babii during Empire Celebrates BET Weekend in 2024 (L). The rapper at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards (R). Photo: Cassidy Sparrow, Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

What is 310babii’s height?

310babii stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 70 kilograms (154 lbs). He has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Understanding 310babii’s age offers an insight into his music progression. At 18, the young rapper has raised his career ranks, and fans cannot wait for his new releases.

