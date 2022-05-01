Western Cape residents have come to the aid of KwaZulu-Natal and have donated one million litres of water

The 200 000 five-litre water bottles were loaded onto eight trucks and dispatched to the province and the desperate people in need

Social media users took to the internet to celebrate the phenomenal generosity of the people of the Western Cape

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Eight trucks departed Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) with thousands of water bottles destined for victims of the horrific floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal recently.

200 000 five-litre bottles were loaded onto the trucks thanks to the generous residents of the Western Cape.

200 000 Five-litre bottles were donated to the KZN flood victims by Western Cape residents. Photo credit: @CTICC_Official

Source: Twitter

The collection of the million litres of water was coordinated by the Gift of the Givers. The humanitarian organisation was amazed by the phenomenal response from the people of the Western Cape.

Residents had descended on the CTICC with carloads full of water bottles from as far as Stellenbosh, Knysna and Paarl.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Once the trucks reach KwaZulu-Natal the water bottles will be distributed to the desperate victims who have been cut off from basic amenities.

Social media users took to the internet to thank the generous people of the Western Cape

@JaneKalideen:

"Thank you W Cape for your 1m litres of water. Big Thank you to your Rescue Teams n the dogs for assisting us based at Virginia airport Durban North. Bless u Mr Sulliman and your Team. You never failed us. During the July riots you brought truckloads of bread from Gauteng.KZN"

@LadyADietrich:

"This is a very beautiful gesture but if you could make drop off points more central and reachable then many more will be able to help in that way..."

@TempleTurkey:

"Thank you for supporting a charity organization especially since its gift of the givers that does so much humanitarian work ."

Source: Briefly News