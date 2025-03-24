Is Bill Melugin’s wife Katy Johnson? The Fox News journalist is not married but has been dating Katy Johnson since 2018. She is a model, travel blogger, and advocate known for founding One Model Mission. Here is all about the FOX News journalist’s personal and career life.

Bill and Katy arrive at the 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on 27 July 2019 (L). The journalist posing during the 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards (R). Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bill Melugin is unmarried but has been in a relationship with Katy Johnson since November 2018.

Katy Johnson is a model, travel blogger, and real estate agent.

and Bill Melugin’s father, Gary Logen Melugin, passed away in 2016 .

. Bill Melugin joined FOX News in May 2021.

Bill Melugin’s profile and bio summary

Full name Bill Melugin Gender Male Date of birth 26 February 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Gary Logen Melugin Mother Audrey Melugin Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Katy Johnson High school Aliso Niguel High School College Arizona State University Profession FOX News correspondent, former model Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Bill Melugin's wife?

The American journalist is unmarried but reportedly in a relationship with Katy Johnson. They began dating in November 2018. Bill Melugin’s girlfriend is a model, travel blogger, advocate, and luxury real estate agent from the United States.

As a model, Katy has collaborated with renowned brands such as LA Fashion Magazine, GQ, Men’s Health, Influential Magazine, Maxim, Esquire, FHM, Glamour, People Magazine, OK Magazine, and Hello Magazine. She is also the founder of One Model Mission, an NGO that empowers women through blogs and documentaries.

Top-5 facts about Bill Melugin. Photo: @bmelugin33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

On 12 November 2019, Bill shared a since-deleted X post, celebrating their first anniversary. He wrote:

Today marks one year since this gorgeous girl walked into my life & changed it for the better! @iamkatyjohnson is currently in the Middle East in country number 75 working on her incredible documentary, and even though I think she’s insane for going to some of the places she does.

He continued:

I’m so proud of her for getting out of her comfort zone and following her passion! I’m so incredibly grateful for how supportive she is of my career, and how she’s able to keep my stubbornness in check and calls me out like nobody else! Looking forward to what’s ahead, hurry home so we can celebrate! Love ya!

Bill Melugin and Katy Johnson arrive at the 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on 27 July 2019. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Although they keep their relationship private, they are believed to still be together.

Insights into Bill Melugin's background

The FOX News correspondent was born to Audrey Melugin and Gary Logen Melugin. His father was a West Coast manager for AIG, an insurance company. Sadly, he passed away on 12 May 2016 due to a blood clot in the lungs.

In May 2023, the journalist honoured his father by sharing a heartfelt post on his X account:

Today marks 7 years since I lost my dad very unexpectedly to a pulmonary emb*lism while he was at work. I still ask him to watch over me (and don’t let me screw up) before every live shot, and not a day goes by I don’t miss him. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted, folks!

Bill Melugin shares a deep bond with his mother, Audrey Melugin, often expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support. Following his 2019 RTNA Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Reporting, he dedicated a heartfelt Mother’s Day post to her, writing,

Proud mama’s boy right here! My mom is my best friend, my biggest fan, and not a day goes by I don’t think about how lucky I am to be her son. Love her so much!

Bill completed high school in 2008 and later joined Arizona State University the same year. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and also studied Spanish Linguistics at the same institution.

Bill Melugin’s Fox News career

Bill Melugin is a Los Angeles-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the network in May 2021 and has been at the forefront of covering migrant crossings at the southern border since his first day.

Before joining FNC, he worked as an investigative reporter for KTTV-TV Los Angeles, earning three local Emmy Awards for investigative reporting within four years.

Katy Johnson's mother, Audrey Melugin, is his biggest fan. Photo: @bmelugin33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

His journalism career began in January 2013 as a reporter at KFOX 14. After two years, he became a news anchor at WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. In June 2017, he joined KTTV-TV FOX 11 Los Angeles as an evening investigative reporter.

Explore Bill Melugin’s net worth in 2025

According to Naija News, Bill Melugin’s estimated net worth is around $3 million. His primary income source is his journalism career.

FAQs

Is Bill Melugin gay? There are no reports or confirmations regarding his sexuality.

There are no reports or confirmations regarding his sexuality. Is Bill Melugin in a relationship? He is dating Katy Johnson, a model and travel blogger.

He is dating Katy Johnson, a model and travel blogger. Where is Bill Melugin from? Bill Melugin is from Orange County, California, United States.

Bill Melugin is from Orange County, California, United States. What is Bill Melugin’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

Bill Melugin’s wife does not exist, as he is unmarried. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with Katy Johnson since 2018. The journalist maintains a thriving career at FOX News while keeping much of his personal life private.

