Cassper Nyovest clapped back hard at a troll who claimed the musician was riding the Amapiano wave because it's dominating Mzansi charts

The hater was not impressed that Mufasa said he was taking Amapiano to the world in his upcoming tour to Ghana, UK and Dubai

The Siyathandana hitmaker got hot under the collar and told the tweep that music is for everyone, adding that everyone can make rap music if they want to

Cassper Nyovest slammed a troll who suggested that Mzansi hip-hop artists should not cross over to Amapiano. Mufasa was one of the first rappers who jumped on the yanos bandwagon when it started dominating radio and TV charts in the country.

The hater felt that rappers should stick to the rap industry and let yanos artists flourish. The troll's post rubbed Cass up the wrong way as he is preparing to drop his upcoming Amapiano album.

Cassper Nyovest clapped back at a troll accusing him of riding on the Amapiano wave.

The tweep was responding to the Siyathandana hitmaker's tweep about his upcoming tour to Ghana, UK and Dubai, according to SAHipHopMag. Mufasa mentioned that he was taking Amapiano to the world in his tweet. @BigNkukza then replied:

"Can amapiano be taken by original artists who created it to the world, have you forgotten you're a rapper. Ai shame ukhona. You'll never see a piano guy tryna shine y'all hip hop artists in your own genre."

The star clapped back and told the troll that:

"Music is for everyone brother. Anybody can make hip hop if they want to. Paint your picture! It's your canvas."

The tweep hit back at Mufasa and accused him of riding the Amapiano wave. Cass got hot under the collar and said:

Cassper Nyovest shades Reason for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest threw a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

