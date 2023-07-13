Sadie Sink's parents and siblings: Full details of her family

Sadie Sink is a young American actress popularly known for her roles in Dear Zone, The Glass Castle, Chuck, and Fear Street 2. She is one of the Sink children with a career in entertainment, and she has worked with award-winning actors. Fans are interested in learning about her life such that they ask who Sadie Sink’s parents are.

Sadie Sink with one of her brothers, Mitchell Sink. Photo: @sadiesink, @mitchellsink (modified by author)

Casey Sink and Lori Elizabeth Sink are Sadie’s parents. While much is unknown about them, it is well-known that they are both teachers and that they have four other children, two of whom are in the limelight.

Sadie’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sadie Elizabeth Pink Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 2002 Age 21 April as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brenham, Texas, USA Current residence Beverly Hill, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms 48 kg Hair colour Blue Eye colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actor Net worth Approximately $1 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Sadie Sink’s parents

Sadie Sink’s father is Casey Sink. He is an American teacher and coach with over 28 years of teaching experience. His LinkedIn profile shows he has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Texas A&M University. Casey obtained his master’s in educational technology at Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Her mother, Lori Elizabeth Sink, is a mathematics teacher at a school in New Jersey. She noticed Sadie’s innate acting talents when she was young and saw it fit to enrol her in a local theatre school when they were still residing in Houston, Texas.

Does Sadie Sink have siblings?

She has four siblings: three brothers and one younger sister. Sadie is not the only Sink child passionate about acting; her two siblings are also in the industry.

Mitchell Sink

Sadie’s brother, Mitchell, made his acting debut when he was 12. He starred in the 2012 Broadway show Elf, playing the role of Michael. In 2013 he was featured in a musical titled Matilda in a minor role. His last film was All Too Well, where he played the role of a friend.

Caleb Sink

Sadie Sink's brother, Caleb Sink. Photo: @calebsink (modified by author)

Caleb graduated from Stetson Hall University, but his field of study is private knowledge. Although his occupation is yet to be publicised, sources mention that his Instagram profile contains photos and videos of him playing or watching football. Thus, he is someone who enjoys sports.

Spencer Sink

Spencer is one of the siblings who are not in the entertainment industry. He obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri’s School of Law. However, whether he has started practising as a lawyer or candidate attorney is unknown.

Jacey Sink

Jacey was born on the 5th of January 2010 in the United States of America. Like her eldest brother Mitchell, she has also followed in the footsteps of her sister Sadie. She is popularly known for her roles in The Whale (2022) and Stranger Things (2016).

Where is Sadie Sink’s family from?

Her family is originally from Brenham, Texas. Sadie and her siblings went to school in Texas but relocated to New York City to support her for a Broadway show she once did in the city. Are Sadie Sink’s parents famous? Sadie’s mother and father are not famous. They are not known beyond being her parents.

How is Sadie Sink related to Brendan Fraser?

She is not related to the Canadian-American actor on a family level. The two are industry colleagues who have worked together in a movie, The Whale. In this movie, she plays the role of Brendan’s estranged daughter. Brendan said,

“I watched her every day just get the gold star in every way that I have not seen a young actor know how to be that precise, that inventive; how to be that consistent; to have that perfect elocution without being affected.”

Does Sadie Sink get along with Millie?

Sadie's friendship with Millie began after she joined the second season of the Netflix series Stranger Things. Photo: @sadiesink, @milliebobbybrown (modified by author)

Sadie and Millie Bobby Brown are best friends whose friendship started when Sadie joined the cast of Stranger Things in its second season. The two get along so well that they depend on each other for motivation when working in the industry becomes hectic.

Sadie Sink’s parents took a leap of faith when they relocated to a new city to support their daughter in her career endeavours, and today, she is among the best actresses of her generation. Her two siblings, who are in the industry, have a great role model to look up to.

