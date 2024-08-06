Is Tim Tebow married? His love story with wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow

Tim Tebow is an American former football quarterback who played in the NFL for three seasons. Since 2017, he has co-hosted several college football programming on ESPN. Over the years, the media personality’s popularity has attracted public interest in his personal life, especially his love life. So, is Tim Tebow married?

Tim Tebow at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront (L). Demi-Leigh Tebow during the Miss SA 2018 beauty pageant grand finale (R).

The Denver Broncos selected Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023. From 2016 to 2021, Tim pursued a minor league baseball career with the New York Mets organization. His career achievements have constantly sparked curiosity about the woman who won his heart off-pitch and off-camera.

Is Tim Tebow married?

Timothy married South African model and beauty queen Demi-Leigh Tebow in 2020. During a 2018 interview, Tebow opened up about his search for love, stating:

I am looking, but I cannot find anyone. I do not want to be single; I am ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. No one will be happier than me when I find the right person for me.

He also talked about the qualities he was looking for in a lifetime partner, saying:

I am just looking for someone with a good heart. They have to be kind and care about people who cannot do anything for them in return. Additionally, they have to really love God. My faith is the most important thing for me, and I need to be with someone who shares that faith.

Below is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow's exciting love story, from meeting at a prom to tying the knot.

Demi-Leigh and her husband, Tim Tebow, during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in 2021.

Early 2018: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow’s first meeting

The couple met during an annual worldwide prom, Night to Shine, organized by Tim’s foundation for people with special needs.

Demi-Leigh participated courtesy of her late half-sister, Franje, who had cerebellar agenesis. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Richard recalled his impression when he first time saw the model:

I could not breathe. On our first official date, I told her it was my last first date.

15 July 2018: Timothy Tebow confirms he is in a relationship with Demi-Leigh

After rumours sparked about the nature of Richard and Demi-Leigh’s relationship, he confirmed that they were dating during a sit-down with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez, saying:

She is a special girl. I am lucky and blessed she came into my life. Although I am very private about these things, I am incredibly thankful.

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow during the 2019 premiere of Roadside Attractions' Run The Race at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California.

11 September 2018: Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow meet each other’s families

Demi-Leigh Tebow’s parents met Timothy and his family. The model shared a group photo featuring both families via an Instagram post that read:

I am blessed and grateful to have time with my parents and another special family.

10 January 2019: Timothy Richard and Demi-Leigh get engaged

The former NFL star popped the big question to Nel-Peters on his family’s Florida farm. To mark the occasion, he had South African singer-songwriter Matthew Mole serenade his future wife. Richard shared the good news via an Instagram post that he captioned:

Thank you for saying yes and making me the happiest man in the world. You are the love of my life, and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

20 January 2020: Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow exchange nuptials

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow’s wedding occurred at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The former wore a David’s Bridal dress for the 30-minute sunset ceremony, incorporating South African and American traditions.

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow during the 2019 DIRECTV's Super Saturday Night (L). The model at the 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards in 2018 (R).

20 January 2021: The couple celebrate their first anniversary

Richard and Nel-Peters celebrated one year of marriage with touching tributes to each other on Instagram.

For his post, Timothy wrote:

A year ago, my life changed. After years of prayer, God gave me you. I am grateful you chose me, and we get to do life together. I love you, Demi. Happy anniversary, baby.

On the other hand, Demi’s post read:

Every day, I choose you, Tim. Thank you for the best first year of marriage I could ever have imagined. Getting to walk beside you daily is one of the biggest honours of my life. I am thankful God gave me you as a husband and best friend. I love you always.

FAQs

Tim Tebow’s relationship status has always been subject to public scrutiny. Here are some of the frequently asked questions the former NFL star:

Is Tim Tebow still married?

The former sportsman has been married to beauty queen Nel-Peters since 2020. The duo regularly celebrates each other during their anniversary.

How big is Tim Tebow’s wife’s ring?

Richard gave Demi a jaw-dropping 7.25-carat diamond ring during their engagement in 2019. According to Daily Mail, the ring allegedly cost over 500,000.

Tim and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, during a 2019 game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field.

How many kids does Tebow have?

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow have yet to welcome any children together. Nonetheless, the pair have expressed interest in expanding their family.

What does Tim Tebow do for a living now?

Tim Tebow is a four-time New York Times best-selling author. He is also a speaker, football analyst and philanthropist.

Is Tim Tebow's wife Miss Universe?

In 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa. In addition, she won the Miss Universe title the same year.

Tim Tebow is married to renowned model Demi-Leigh. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over four years.

