Khanyi Mbau has come out and boldly agreed with viewers that the Showmax telenovela The Wife has been lacking greatly in the second season

Many fans of the show have been expressing their disappointment in the declining storyline of the fan favourite book series spin-off

Mbau, who plays Zandile on the show, has shared that although she is a part of the cast, she herself has been left feeling underwhelmed and robbed of an experience

Khanyi Mbau has made it clear that is siding with the fans of The Wife about the declining standard of the show. The actress has openly shared that the second season of the telenovela is by no means an accurate representation of the novels.

Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to agree with viewers that 'The Wife' is losing the plot. Image: Getty Images and @mbaureloaded

Source: Getty Images

After each week of the second season of The Wife, fans have headed over to social media to express their disappointment in the episodes. A few weeks into the show, Khanyi Mbau, who recently joined the cast, has agreed with all viewers.

Khanyi took to Twitter to write a whole thread about her opinions of the storyline. Many followers were stunned to see Mbau agree with them and so they all began sharing their honest opinions of the telenovela.

@lurh_khaba said:

"They told us, book readers, to shut up, while they disrespected us readers week after week, as you all know they wouldn't be this series if we didn't hype the book at all. Not to mention we asked for it, thank you Khanyi for saying this."

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"I applaud Khanyi Mbau for speaking out. Imagine being the good actress she is and having to deal with a trash script. The worst part she has done the research and knew what to expect jikijiki she is playing someone completely different from what she read."

@lelowhatsgood tweeted:

"Khanyi is right. the writing for the wife has been so flat. it’s not dynamic enough. i think there should be more to local storytelling than violence."

@MissPampi said:

"At least Khanyi is the only brave one addressing how awful season 2 is. 1 was shaky as is but 2 is trash trash. I want to reverse my R199 subscription. We have beeeeeeeen complaining that they have ruined the book."

TimesLIVE reported that many fans of the show were super excited to learn that Khanyi Mbau would be joining the telenovela as Zandile the resolute. Now fans wait to see if things will be getting any better.

