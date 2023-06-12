Celebrity doctor Dr Mmereka Ntshani, Aka Dr Pashy, has made another accusation against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Dr Pashy claims that Bester and Magudumana swindled her out of millions in a scam involving working with Oprah Winfrey

The embattled doctor has also opened a case of fraud, forgery and theft against the criminal couple

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled celebrity doctor Dr Mmereka Ntshani has revealed how she was allegedly defrauded of millions by Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Dr Pashy has accused Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana of luring her into a scam.

Ntshani, also referred to as Dr Pashy, claimed that Bester approached her with a fake opportunity to work with US media titan Oprah Winfrey.

Dr Pashy details how Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha allegedly swindled millions from her

Speaking to SABC News, Dr Pashy said she met Bester after Magudumana introduced him as TK Nkwana.

After Dr Pashy agreed that Magudumana could give Bester her number, the convicted murderer and sexual abuser contacted her, claiming he was a South African businessman based in the US.

Posing as Nkwana, Bester told Dr Pashy that he had a close relationship with Oprah Winfrey and was helping organise her visit to South Africa for the Global Citizen concert.

While Dr Pashy detailed the alleged scheme, she refused to reveal exactly how much money was swindled from her, claiming that the matter was still under investigation.

Dr Pashy opens fraud case against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha

Dr Pashy has opened a fraud, forgery and theft case against Magudumana and Bester at the Sandton Police Station.

The case is related to two of Pashy's passports found on Magudumana when she fled South Africa after Bester's prison break was exposed, eNCA reported.

Though Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi initially accused Dr Pashy of willingly handing over the passport, the celebrity doctor has maintained that Magudumana stole them from her.

Below are some comments:

Sinazo Ndlela claimed:

"She was not lured, She knew exactly what she was getting herself into, and she never thought they will get caught."

Vanzylx Jozi added:

"Love it when the culprit plays victim, just her little game to get out of it."

Slave Audio Nerds said:

"This guy knows exactly what women want. They want soft life, wealth, fame and fortune etc."

Isaih Rakoma stated:

"No wonder her suspicious moves after finding out about Nandipha."

Kenny Mantaks commented:

"But she was busy threatening to sue DR Motsoaledi, claiming she was never involved in Thabo Bester."

