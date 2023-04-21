Dr Mmereka "Dr Pashy " Ntshani has opened a criminal case against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Dr Pashy has accused the criminal couple of forgery, fraud, theft and uttering and took her complaints to the Sandton Police Station

South Africans believe Dr Pashy is using the case to try and make herself seem innocent and clear her name

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Mmereka Ntshani, AKA Dr Pashy, has decided to take decisive action against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Maguduma.

Dr Pashy opened a criminal case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester at Sandton Police Station. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images & drpashy/Instagrams

Dr Pashy allegedly opened a criminal case against the criminal duo at the Sandton Police Station.

Dr Pashy opens case against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha for forgery, fraud, theft and uttering

Journalist Silindelo Masikane took to Twitter and posted images of a message allegedly from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The messages claimed that Dr Pashy opened the case for forgery, fraud, theft and uttering. Uttering is defined as passing a document to someone to defraud.

Dr Nandipha found with Dr Pashy's passports in Tanzania

Dr Pashy was dragged into Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's criminal drama when it was revealed that two of her passports were found in Magudumana's possession when she was captured in Tanzania, eNCA reported.

Mugudumana allegedly used Dr Pashy's identity while on the run with her convicted murderer "husband", Thabo Bester.

After the discovery, there was speculation that Magudumana paid the medical doctor handsomely to part with her travel documents. Dr Pashy has maintained her innocence, claiming that Magudumana stole her passport.

Last week, Dr Pashy handed herself into the police for questioning and was released soon after.

South Africans believe Dr Pashy is trying to divert suspicions by opening a case against Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester

Below are some comments:

@XolaniMamkeli claimed:

"She is late in her cover. We know the exact story. 'They were together in that crooked place'"

@Sizarhwayiza questioned:

"Saving her skin perhaps?"

@nomzn_n suggested:

"Bonnie and Clyde must open a case against her too. Between the two we will know who is lying."

@Gonondo_22 added:

"She's guilty, and she has to prove to us that she is innocent."

@Tumie_Boroboko suggested:

"Sandton police should have arrested her instead."

@Thembampanza13 asked:

"Lol, what is she trying to cover?"

