The former Big Brother Mzansi star Jojo attracted a lot of attention days after leaving the game show

A video of the reality TV star on the streets of Bloemfontein attracting a huge crowd went viral on social media

Jojo was one of the top 5 finalists on Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition in 2025, alongside Nsuku, Uyanda, Nate and Sweet Guluva

'BBMzansi' star Jojo attracted a huge crowd in Bloemfontein. Image: @karabo_sejojo

Image: @karabo_sejojo

One dynamite that gave us a show and all the drama during this year's Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition, Jojo, recently made headlines on social media during her homecoming after the show came to an end.

Earlier on, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the young reality TV star cruising in a jeep on the streets of Bloemfontein on their Twitter (X) page. In the video, it showed how Jojo attracted a huge crowd while driving down the road as they showed her some love.

Watch the clip below:

Jojo lies about her interaction with Sweet Guluva

Meanwhile, it was reported that a recent video of Jojo lying about her interaction with Ashley Ogle’s love interest had viewers concerned about her motives.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Zinhle Ntuli shows Jojo lying through her teeth about an earlier interaction with Sweet Guluva. She gave the impression that Sweet Guluva had the hots for her. A second video shared by the same social media user contradicts her version of events and shows that Sweet Guluva only asked her for ice cream.

In the comments section, Big Brother Mzansi viewers were worried about Sweet Guluva’s safety in the house. A section of netizens suggested that Sweet Guluva should start setting boundaries before Jojo accuses him of something serious. Others asked Biggie to intervene before things escalated.

Uyanda in trouble on BBMzansi

X was ablaze following allegations that Uyanda assaulted Jojo. The only indication of the alleged clash was Uyanda yelling "leave me" off-camera. A clip circulated on social media seemingly showed Uyanda having a mental breakdown while tussling with other contestants on the kitchen floor.

The clip also captured popular housemate Sweet Guluva shouting at Uyanda, which some people took as a sign that Uyanda was in the wrong. Some people were convinced that Uyanda attacked Jojo and called for his disqualification.

Online users assumed Uyanda's behavior may have been influenced by alcohol. Some viewers argued that Uyanda only deserved a strike and being ordered not to drink anymore alcohol.

Ashley Ogle's prediction regarding Muzi comes true

Briefly News previously reported that former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle's predictions were quite accurate. The 26-year-old reality TV star was previously asked which housemates she thought wouldn't make it to the finals. One of her predictions, Muzi Thembuzi indeed got evicted.

Recently, Muzi Thembuzi became the latest housemate to leave the house, which left Nsuku without a rival or an ally at the Big Brother Mzansi house. Upon Muzi's eviction, the former housemate Ashley Ogle reacted to it by liking a picture which announced the star's eviction.

