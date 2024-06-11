Shebeshxt’s Mother Mpho Chauke Breaks Her Silence About the Passing of the Star’s Daughter
- Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, has spoken up after the death of the rapper's daughter flooded social media
- The Ambulance rapper's mom said that she was heartbroken when she got the news of the passing of her granddaughter
- Mpho further shared that Shebeshxt is aware of the passing of his 9-year-old daughter
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, has spoken out after her son survived a fatal accident that claimed his daughter's life. The accident allegedly occurred on the R37 road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo on Saturday at 10 pm.
Shebe's mom was heartbroken by the passing of her granddaughter
South African musician Shebeshxt has been making headlines on social media recently after he got involved in a tragic car accident this past weekend.
Earlier on, the Ambulance rapper's mother, Mpho Chauke, broke her silence and opened up about how she felt when she heard the news of the passing of her nine-year-old granddaughter.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
When asked if her son is aware of his child's death, she said:
"When I heard him talking only about his girlfriend, I thought maybe he was not aware until yesterday when he mentioned to his friends that he was aware that his daughter is no more ."
Shebe's mom also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has shown her son love and support.
The news and gossip page MDNews shared this on their Twitter (X) page.
See the post below:
SA reacts to shebe's mom's response to his accident
See some of the reactions to what Shebe's mom had to say:
@PostiveImpact89 commented:
"This story is heartbreaking yazi, nyani you never know what tomorrow holds. The loss of such a young innocent soul .. yhoo."
@LovethL45957 said:
"This is so sad."
@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:
"Maaaan may the family find healing cause wow."
@mpho_khumalo1 responded:
"This is sad. It’s gonna take a while for him to recover from this. He really loved his daughter."
@Tshepo_011 replied:
"This is very sad. You cannot even wish it on your worst enemy."
@123Selwane said:
"Mxm, life is something else, this is heartbreaking."
Skhothane Sa Pitori apologises after announcing Shebeshxt's death
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skhothane sa Pitori has taken to social media to apologise to fans after being dragged for announcing Shebeshxt's death following his accident. He said there was a misunderstanding.
Social media users came out guns blazing at Skhothane sa Pitori after a video of him announcing Shebeshxt's death went viral on social media. The footage shows Skhothane on stage, telling fans that the Ambulance hitmaker had died.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za