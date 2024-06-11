Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, has spoken up after the death of the rapper's daughter flooded social media

The Ambulance rapper's mom said that she was heartbroken when she got the news of the passing of her granddaughter

Mpho further shared that Shebeshxt is aware of the passing of his 9-year-old daughter

Shebeshxt’s mother spoke up about losing her granddaughter. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, has spoken out after her son survived a fatal accident that claimed his daughter's life. The accident allegedly occurred on the R37 road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo on Saturday at 10 pm.

Shebe's mom was heartbroken by the passing of her granddaughter

South African musician Shebeshxt has been making headlines on social media recently after he got involved in a tragic car accident this past weekend.

Earlier on, the Ambulance rapper's mother, Mpho Chauke, broke her silence and opened up about how she felt when she heard the news of the passing of her nine-year-old granddaughter.

When asked if her son is aware of his child's death, she said:

"When I heard him talking only about his girlfriend, I thought maybe he was not aware until yesterday when he mentioned to his friends that he was aware that his daughter is no more ."

Shebe's mom also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has shown her son love and support.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared this on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

SA reacts to shebe's mom's response to his accident

See some of the reactions to what Shebe's mom had to say:

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"This story is heartbreaking yazi, nyani you never know what tomorrow holds. The loss of such a young innocent soul .. yhoo."

@LovethL45957 said:

"This is so sad."

@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:

"Maaaan may the family find healing cause wow."

@mpho_khumalo1 responded:

"This is sad. It’s gonna take a while for him to recover from this. He really loved his daughter."

@Tshepo_011 replied:

"This is very sad. You cannot even wish it on your worst enemy."

@123Selwane said:

"Mxm, life is something else, this is heartbreaking."

Briefly News