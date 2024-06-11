Global site navigation

Department of Transport and Community Safety Reportedly Investigates Shebeshxt Car Accident
Celebrities

Department of Transport and Community Safety Reportedly Investigates Shebeshxt Car Accident

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to be investigating Shebeshxt's car accident
  • The rapper was involved in a fatal collision that took his daughter's life and left him seriously injured
  • Shebe's family has released a statement regarding the incident and requested space and empathy from the public

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Department of Transport and Community Safety is reportedly investigating Shebeshxt's accident
The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to have launched an investigation into Shebeshxt's car crash. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap
Source: Facebook

The Department of Transport and Community Safety is reportedly investigating Shebeshxt's fatal car accident after the rapper was left badly injured and lost his daughter.

Department of Transport and Community Safety addresses Shebeshxt accident

In response to the nationwide coverage of Shebeshxt's recent car accident, The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to have launched an investigation.

The controversial rapper was involved in an accident with a heavy motor vehicle months after purchasing his VW Polo. Sadly, the crash claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, and left Shebe badly injured.

Read also

Shebeshxt's mother shares details about star's condition, expresses gratitude for Mzansi's love

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TshisaLIVE, the department is investigating the incident on the R37 near Polokwane, where a spokesperson confirmed they were looking into what caused the accident:

"The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the department sends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

What you need to know about Shebeshxt's accident

Read also

Shebeshxt's family releases statement following car accident: "Keep the family in your prayers"

Shebeshxt's family breaks their silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a statement from Shebeshxt's family addressing the rapper's car accident.

The Chauke family acknowledged the accident as well as the untimely passing of their granddaughter, Onthatile, saying she was an angel who warmed their hearts:

"The accident unfortunately claimed the life of his beloved daughter, Onthatile, leaving us in utter grief and shock as she was the angel that warmed all our hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel