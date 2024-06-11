The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to be investigating Shebeshxt's car accident

The rapper was involved in a fatal collision that took his daughter's life and left him seriously injured

Shebe's family has released a statement regarding the incident and requested space and empathy from the public

The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to have launched an investigation into Shebeshxt's car crash. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

The Department of Transport and Community Safety is reportedly investigating Shebeshxt's fatal car accident after the rapper was left badly injured and lost his daughter.

Department of Transport and Community Safety addresses Shebeshxt accident

In response to the nationwide coverage of Shebeshxt's recent car accident, The Department of Transport and Community Safety is said to have launched an investigation.

The controversial rapper was involved in an accident with a heavy motor vehicle months after purchasing his VW Polo. Sadly, the crash claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, and left Shebe badly injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TshisaLIVE, the department is investigating the incident on the R37 near Polokwane, where a spokesperson confirmed they were looking into what caused the accident:

"The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the department sends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

What you need to know about Shebeshxt's accident

Shebeshxt was involved in a car accident that claimed his daughter's life on the night of 8 June 2024 on his way to an ANC event

Videos from the scene began circulating online, showing the rapper's badly injured body being tended to by paramedics

Shebeshxt's mother spoke about the tragic incident and the loss of her granddaughter

The rapper's family released an official statement acknowledging the accident

Shebeshxt's family breaks their silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a statement from Shebeshxt's family addressing the rapper's car accident.

The Chauke family acknowledged the accident as well as the untimely passing of their granddaughter, Onthatile, saying she was an angel who warmed their hearts:

"The accident unfortunately claimed the life of his beloved daughter, Onthatile, leaving us in utter grief and shock as she was the angel that warmed all our hearts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News