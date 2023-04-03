Caiphus Semenya is allegedly demanding 50% royalties from Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' record label Sony Music

The Jazz musician reportedly wants the payment after Supa Mega sampled his work in his song Diary without his permission

AKA's loyal fans were angry at Caiphus Semenya as they thought he demanded money for the six-year-old song Caiphus Song

Renowned jazz maestro Caiphus Semenya has made it clear that AKA's death will not exempt the rapper from paying royalties for sampling his songs without his permission.

AKA's fans are mad at Caiphus Semenya for demanding royalties after Supa Mega's death. Image: @Am_Blujay/Twitter and @akaworldwide/Instagram

Supa Mega was killed on Florida Road in Durban a few weeks before his album Mass Country was released. Fortunately, his family decided to drop the album, but there appears to be controversy surrounding it.

Caiphus Semenya demands 50% royalties from AKA

According to Sunday World, Semenya issued AKA's record label, Sony Music, an injunction to pay him half the royalties for copyright infringement. The news publication's source said Semenya's demands came after realising Supa Mega sampled a segment of his old song in his recent track, Diary, without his permission.

Diary is a track from AKA's posthumous album Mass Country, released on February 24. Apparently, the slain rapper had previously sampled Caiphus' songs without getting permission, and the jazz artist felt disrespected when he heard Diary last week.

Speaking to Sunday World, Semenya revealed that AKA first plagiarised his work when he released his song Mmematswale as a remix on his Touch My Blood album. He did, however, forgive the Company rapper.

“He apologised and asked how he could fix it. We spoke about it and he promised to fix things. I told him that the song was nice because music doesn’t have to be in one style.”

AKA's fans weigh in on Caiphus Semenya demanding royalties from slain rapper

Many people seemed to believe Caiphus recently demanded song royalties for the 2018 Caiphus Song, which Supa Mega released in his Touch My Blood album.

After entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted his opinion about the royalties drama, peeps criticised Caiphus.

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"I'm disappointed that he didn't pursue this matter when the late brother could have done something to fix it."

@Great_lioness shared:

"That song be out for so many years. Why has he never said anything before?"

@LeoStunt17 posted:

"He had five years to sue AKA yet he chose to when he is resting in peace and when Lynn Forbes is grieving."

@Duboyz3 replied:

"Indlala ibanga ulaka. That man is hungry."

@yxngzvy commented:

"He never complained when he was alive so why now? Is it because he can’t defend himself? I know AKA handles his samples very well so this old man needs to check with his own record label first before crying foul here."

