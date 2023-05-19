One woman went viral after she was spotted fixing a car that was stuck on the side of the road on her wedding day

The bride worked on the vehicle engine in her white wedding dress while the groom stood by her side and watched

The video got people talking on TikTok, and the comments section was filled with colourful posts from SA peeps

Image: @burgersfortevents

Source: TikTok

A young bride is trending on social media after her bridal car broke down on her wedding day. The lady took care of the mechanical problems by herself while she was dressed in her princess wedding gown.

People mainly were surprised that her husband didn't lift a finger to help. Those in the know said the woman didn't need assistance because she was a mechanical engineer.

Bride and groom stuck on the side of the road become viral hits

The TikTok page @burgersfortevents uploaded the video, and it got 563 000 views. Mzansi people debated about gender roles and bantered about her needing a new husband.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touches on gender roles in relationships

@thabang1193 said:

"She deserves two husbands."

@mzukisimzurah4 posted:

"She must reconsider her decision."

@burgersfortevents added:

"I pray the Mercedes-Benz company doesn't see thisbecause we are not allowed to open up the bonnet."

@micrado2 mentioned:

"This man knew something about this car. I know him from man's conference he was holding the flag."

@noreenbulyaba3 wrote:

"When your bride is a mechanic lol."

@brenstance22 posted:

"Exactly what happens when the wife is a mechanical engineer."

@mthobisicharles said:

"Sister is the artisan, brother man is doing hospitality."

@neto_ed stated:

"It’s probably her car too and paid for the wedding as well."

