A woman working in Johannesburg recorded the final day she spent at her former workplace

The young lady showed off the building's stunning interior before packing her belongings and leaving

Support and congratulatory messages from social media users flooded the woman's comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman shared her last day at work with online users. Images: @lisaa.mz

Source: TikTok

Excited to leave a job she quit, a woman shared how the last day at her place of employment went.

Known as Lisa on TikTok, the woman took to her account (@lisaa.mz) on the app and invited people to watch a recording she made documenting the last chapter of her life at a Johannesburg-based business.

Taking two yoghurt cups to snack on as she rushed to get done, Lisa said in her voice-over:

"I was running an hour late, and traffic was also heavy."

Once she reached her floor in the building, Lisa admired the interior before sharing that she enjoyed working at the company, which could indicate that she was not leaving on bad terms.

The young professional also cleared her desk and said her goodbyes to her former colleagues before exiting the building.

She captioned her post:

"I did it! I've been dreaming about this day."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens show their support

Social media users in the video's comment section were nothing but positive when seeing the young woman showing her last day at work.

Curious about her departure, @nthabiseng2306 asked:

"If you don’t mind me asking, did you quit because the environment was toxic?"

Lisa replied:

"I was not happy."

@curiorise shared a similar experience in the comments:

"Omg, I took the same step a month ago from the same company at the Cape Town office. I’m so proud of you for putting yourself first, too. All the best, sis."

After congratulating Lisa, @rozvi_girl said:

"This is going to be me soon when I resign. I can't wait."

Nurse resigns from toxic workplace

In a related article, Briefly News reported about one woman's courageous decision to resign from her job to preserve her mental health.

The woman's clip captures her final moments at her workplace, symbolising the end of a challenging chapter in her life. It also shows her journey back home to Mokopane in Limpopo, where she seeks solace and support from her family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News