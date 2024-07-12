Johannesburg Woman Documents Last Day at Her Job: “I’ve Been Dreaming About This”
- A woman working in Johannesburg recorded the final day she spent at her former workplace
- The young lady showed off the building's stunning interior before packing her belongings and leaving
- Support and congratulatory messages from social media users flooded the woman's comment section
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Excited to leave a job she quit, a woman shared how the last day at her place of employment went.
Known as Lisa on TikTok, the woman took to her account (@lisaa.mz) on the app and invited people to watch a recording she made documenting the last chapter of her life at a Johannesburg-based business.
Taking two yoghurt cups to snack on as she rushed to get done, Lisa said in her voice-over:
"I was running an hour late, and traffic was also heavy."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Once she reached her floor in the building, Lisa admired the interior before sharing that she enjoyed working at the company, which could indicate that she was not leaving on bad terms.
The young professional also cleared her desk and said her goodbyes to her former colleagues before exiting the building.
She captioned her post:
"I did it! I've been dreaming about this day."
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Netizens show their support
Social media users in the video's comment section were nothing but positive when seeing the young woman showing her last day at work.
Curious about her departure, @nthabiseng2306 asked:
"If you don’t mind me asking, did you quit because the environment was toxic?"
Lisa replied:
"I was not happy."
@curiorise shared a similar experience in the comments:
"Omg, I took the same step a month ago from the same company at the Cape Town office. I’m so proud of you for putting yourself first, too. All the best, sis."
After congratulating Lisa, @rozvi_girl said:
"This is going to be me soon when I resign. I can't wait."
Nurse resigns from toxic workplace
In a related article, Briefly News reported about one woman's courageous decision to resign from her job to preserve her mental health.
The woman's clip captures her final moments at her workplace, symbolising the end of a challenging chapter in her life. It also shows her journey back home to Mokopane in Limpopo, where she seeks solace and support from her family.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za