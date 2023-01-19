An angry granny who was caught on camera giving an ANC member a piece of her man has won Mzansi's heart

The gogo chased away people handing out food parcels on the ANC's behalf saying the government owes her money

Social media users commented that if the older generation is this fed up, it's a sign the ANC is in trouble

KwaZulu-Natal - A fed-up granny is not buying into the African National Congresses tactics, and she did not mince her words when letting ANC members handing out food parcels know.

The angry gogo was captured on video chasing people reportedly affiliated with the ANC away while they were giving the community food.

The elderly lady shout at the group somewhere off-camera saying that the government owes her money then proceeded to cuss the ruling party and President Cyril Ramaphosa out.

South Africans celebrate the angry gogo for venting her frustrations

Citizens were impressed with the elderly lady for standing up for herself and speaking truth to power.

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise for the gogo and pointed out that if the older generation is this angry then it's the beginning of the end of the ANC's rule.

One netizen @KhulekaniLuth10 warned:

"ANC is going to see something they have never anticipated in the 2024 election.....We are on the ground and we have seen the frustrations in the communities."

DA accuses ANC of trying to bribe voters with food parcels

The Democratic Alliance has slammed the ANC for handing out food parcels in the build-up to a by-election in ward 28 of the Msunduzi Municipality.

Though it isn't clear if the incident with the granny and the Msunduzi food parcel saga is the same, The DA is accusing the ANC of using desperate tactics to bribe poor constituents for votes, The Witness reported.

South Africans weigh in on the angry gogo shouting at ANC members

Mzansi took to social media to celebrate the gutsy gogo for refusing to take the ANC's food parcel.

Below are some comments:

@KholoBlue said:

"Imagine if all Sassa Beneficiaries felt like this about ANC and Ramaphosa... The country would move forward from all this nonsense."

@Africa665 claimed:

"When the elders have had enough, the problem is very serious!"

Celumus13360613 added:

"No stomach politics here kugranny."

@sikamarayzo praised:

"It’s about time, thank you Gogo"

@Timmytom78 commented:

"A feel-good story, there is hope for SA after all."

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe slams opposition parties’ call for national shutdown against loadshedding

Previously, Briefly News reported that the outgoing spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Pule Mabe, has slammed opposition parties for calling for a national shutdown in protest of loadshedding.

Mabe claimed that while the ANC's opposition was trying to push the organisation backwards, the ruling party was busying themselves with trying to find solutions to the energy crisis.

Mabe is the second ANC representative to speak out about the protest plans after ANC Youth League spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize called the DA out for organising a march to Luthuli House, TimesLIVE reported.

