A paramedic from Limpopo was brutally murdered by her husband, who allegedly hacked her to death with a panga

Authorities are still unclear about the motive behind the murder but suspect that it is related to domestic violence

The victim, Moloto Winnifred Mabotja, was an advanced life support paramedic in the Sekhukhune district

LIMPOPO - With 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence around the corner, a Limpopo paramedic has lost her life in a suspected domestic violence attack in Limpopo.

A Limpopo paramedic was hacked to death by her husband in a suspected domestic violence incident. Image: @PhophiRamathuba/ Twitter & Stock photo

Moloto Winnifred Mabotja was hacked to death by her husband, who reportedly used a panga to attack his wife. According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the 47-year-old man turned himself in to the Lydenburg police in Mpumalanga on Monday, 7 November.

Ledwaba said the man told police officers that he murdered his wife after locking her inside their house in Elandkraal on Sunday, 6 November. The man took Elandskraal police to the scene of the murder, where Mabotja was found with multiple body injuries and a bloody panga next to her body, SowetanLIVE reported.

The police spokesperson said that the motive behind the murder is unknown; however, the element of domestic violence could not be ruled out. A murder investigation has since been opened.

Mabotja was an advanced life support paramedic at the Groblersdal EMS station in Sekhukhune. Limpopo health MEC Dr Phopi Ramathuba bemoaned the surge of gender-based violence on Twitter.

Ramathuba posted that the health department was distraught over the horrific way Maboja, a lifesaver, was killed.

Ramathuba added:

"It is very sad we lost such a scarce skill to alleged domestic violence."

South Africans are shocked by the gruesome way in which the Limpopo paramedic was murdered

Citizens complained about the scourge of GBV in South Africa. Below are some reactions:

@ntebomar commented:

"So sorry for the loss of a great human being."

@KhensaniSm asked:

"Why are we killing each other."

@Missdirero added:

"Awful. Even sadder is how the country couldn't care less about these femicides."

