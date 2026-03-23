Deputy Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Chief, Commissioner Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi, is due to face a disciplinary hearing

The suspended EMPD Deputy Chief faces questions over his ties to controversial tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Commissioner Mkhwanazi approached the court with an urgent interdict to prevent his disciplinary hearing from continuing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Julius Mkhwanazi launched an urgent application to attempt to prevent his disciplinary hearing. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Deputy Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Chief, Commissioner Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi, will still face a disciplinary hearing, despite an urgent court bid to stop it.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi had been placed on suspension and faces disciplinary action as a result of allegations that he facilitated privileges for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, including blue lights for the controversial tenderpreneur’s security company vehicles.

The disciplinary hearing commenced in February 2026, but was postponed to late March, prompting the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief to launch a court application to attempt to stop it.

Court dismisses Mkhwanazi’s application

On 23 March 2026, the Labour Court dismissed the application to interdict his disciplinary hearing. Mkhwanazi’s application focused on the grounds that his disciplinary proceedings are premised on an employment contract that has since been terminated.

The court rejected the claims that terminated employment cancelled out proceedings tied to alleged corruption. No order was made regarding the application costs involved.

Source: Briefly News