Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is accused of misleading his followers about being contacted by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

On 24 February 2026, Khawula previously shared a screenshot of a text message claiming he had been invited to testify before the commission

Khawula's alleged deceit was exposed by Julius Malema's lawyers in papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court

Julius Malema's lawyers exposed Musa Khawula's Madlanga Commission invite lie. Image: julius.malema.sello/Instagram, Musa Khawula/YouTube

Source: UGC

Controversial celebrity monger Musa Khawula has been exposed for allegedly lying about having received from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

In February 2026, Musa Khawula’s name featured prominently at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after Witness F made explosive revelations regarding Khawula's arrest during a testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Khawula took to his X (Twitter) and shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by a member of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry inviting him to testify.

Now, it seems Musa Khawula might have misled his followers on X regarding the text message. This is contained in an affidavit submitted by Julius Malema’s lawyer at the Johannesburg High Court, where they’re suing Khawula for defamation.

Musa Khawula exposed for lying about Madlanga Commission invite

Malema and his wife, Mantwa, dragged Musa to court seeking a court order to force him to retract his allegations that they had divorced because of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader’s repeated infidelity.

According to a report by Daily Sun, Julius Malema's lawyer, Angelike Charalambous of England Slabbert Attorneys, sent an email to Madlanga Commission lawyer Geraldine Burger of Diale Mogashoa Attorneys, seeking Musa Khawula’s phone number.

This was after the lawyer tried to locate Musa Khawula to serve the summons when he failed to comply with their letter of demand to apologise and retract the allegations.

After failing to get Khawula’s address, Malema’s lawyer wrote to the Secretariat of the Madlanga Commission to ascertain if they would be willing to share the cell phone number they used to send the text message Musa shared on his X account.

She said the commission's lawyer, Geraldine Burger of Diale Mogashoa Attorneys, wrote back. She stated they had not contacted Musa and did not have his contact details.

"An email from Geraldine Burger from burger@criminaljusticecommission.org.za stating that: 'We wish to confirm that the commission does not have any details about Musa Khawula; neither has it made any contact with him,'" read the court papers.

Charalambous also stated that, as a last-ditch attempt, she contacted Musa's mother on Thursday, 19 March 2026, but she allegedly did not respond.

Musa Khawula responds to claim he lied about Madlanga invite

When contacted by Daily Sun for a comment, Burger referred the publication to Madlanga Commission spokesman Jeremy Michaels, who couldn't confirm or deny the content of Burger's email.

"The commission's engagements with individuals are confidential, and it does not facilitate communication between outside parties, whether for purposes of litigation or otherwise," he said.

When contacted for comment, Musa Khawuka questioned why Malema's lawyers had contacted the commission.

"What does that have to do with Malema?" Khawula said.

Musa Khawula responded to Julius Malema’s lawyers' claim that he lied about the Madlanga Commission invite. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

NPA explains why Musa Khawula is free despite allegedly murdering his ex

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explained why Musa Khawula has not yet gone on trial for the alleged murder of his ex-boyfriend.

The NPA revealed that an active warrant for Khawula’s arrest was issued by the Vredenburg Magistrates Court and explained why it has not yet been executed.

Source: Briefly News