South African Police Stop Cyclist for Brethalyser Test in TikTok video
- South African police service let the public know that drinking and driving is not just limited to motorists
- Authorities announced that even cyclists would not be spared from the rules of the road when it comes to drinking and driving
- Online users shared their though after watching a video of SAPS enforcing the rules of the law even to bicycle users
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In a post on TikTok , South Africans got to see police officers interacting with a man writing a bicycle. Briefly news reported that officers issued a public notice that even cyclists should not be drinking while on the road.
The video shade on 21 April 2026 received a lot of attention on social media. People posted their reactions to seeing SAPS do their job.
In a video posted by @newsnexussa SAPS stopped a cyclist to ensure that he was not drunk while on the road, the clip captured the moment that the man had to do a breathalyzer test. The footage included snippets of how busy the entire police station was presumably following traffic violation arrest. KZN SAPS announced the strict law against biycle users drinking while on the road and a man was arrested for the violation in April 2026. Watch the video below:
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South Africa amazed by SAPS
Many people appreciated that the police were doing their jobs. Viewers raved about seeing authorities enforce the rule against being on the road while drunk. Some joked that the rule was near making it illegal to be drunk while walking. The law against people riding bicycles and drinking is in line with the National Road Traffic Act that includes bicycle as a vehicle that should not be used while under the infleunce of any substances. Read the comments below:
pum pum cat joked about the strict enforcement:
"Jiki Jiki no driniking and walking."
JASPERTJIE 🌞🌻☀️ also added to the funny takes:
"I forgot my bicycle at the bar and walked home😂"
Mulaudzi Junior was impressed:
"Mara you are starting to lose it my officers why do that."
munya was amused by the arrest video:
"The last guy is very exhausted 😳"
nomadman appreciated the law enforcement:
"Well, the law does say ALL road users must abide by the law soo....I guess it was just unexpected."
The New applauded the officers:
"It's the law. Well done KZN RTI😎"
charlie01wp added:
"Not a joke. they basically saved his life as most drivers cant drive properly sober."
Ronley Ndlovu joked:
"I want to have a meeting with the law makers seriously 🤞🏽"
Other Briefly News stories about SAPS
- People were amused but police officers reactions after stopping someone who was carrying a large snake.
- South Africans could not help but make fun of SAPS after they tried to march during an official event in completing my setup.
- Online useers where I'm used by sapso officers with decided to have a foot chase against casual runners who were exercising.
- People were amused by a police officer who got distracted by a TikTok while arresting someone.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za