South African police service let the public know that drinking and driving is not just limited to motorists

Authorities announced that even cyclists would not be spared from the rules of the road when it comes to drinking and driving

Online users shared their though after watching a video of SAPS enforcing the rules of the law even to bicycle users

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In a post on TikTok , South Africans got to see police officers interacting with a man writing a bicycle. Briefly news reported that officers issued a public notice that even cyclists should not be drinking while on the road.

SAPS are ensuring cyclists are sober while on the road. Image: Robertks / Pexels / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video shade on 21 April 2026 received a lot of attention on social media. People posted their reactions to seeing SAPS do their job.

In a video posted by @newsnexussa SAPS stopped a cyclist to ensure that he was not drunk while on the road, the clip captured the moment that the man had to do a breathalyzer test. The footage included snippets of how busy the entire police station was presumably following traffic violation arrest. KZN SAPS announced the strict law against biycle users drinking while on the road and a man was arrested for the violation in April 2026. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by SAPS

Many people appreciated that the police were doing their jobs. Viewers raved about seeing authorities enforce the rule against being on the road while drunk. Some joked that the rule was near making it illegal to be drunk while walking. The law against people riding bicycles and drinking is in line with the National Road Traffic Act that includes bicycle as a vehicle that should not be used while under the infleunce of any substances. Read the comments below:

A South African man discussed SAPS rules for cyclists. Image: MC G'Zay

Source: UGC

pum pum cat joked about the strict enforcement:

"Jiki Jiki no driniking and walking."

JASPERTJIE 🌞🌻☀️ also added to the funny takes:

"I forgot my bicycle at the bar and walked home😂"

Mulaudzi Junior was impressed:

"Mara you are starting to lose it my officers why do that."

munya was amused by the arrest video:

"The last guy is very exhausted 😳"

nomadman appreciated the law enforcement:

"Well, the law does say ALL road users must abide by the law soo....I guess it was just unexpected."

The New applauded the officers:

"It's the law. Well done KZN RTI😎"

charlie01wp added:

"Not a joke. they basically saved his life as most drivers cant drive properly sober."

Ronley Ndlovu joked:

"I want to have a meeting with the law makers seriously 🤞🏽"

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Source: Briefly News