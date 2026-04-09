Iran has warned that peace talks with the United States would be “unreasonable” despite a newly announced ceasefire

This is after Israel launched its deadliest strikes yet on Lebanon, killing over 250 people

Deep disagreements over the ceasefire have raised doubts about whether planned negotiations will go ahead

Iran says peace talks are ‘unreasonable’ after Israel launched deadly strikes on Lebanon. Images: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/ Getty Images and Kawnat HAJU /Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

MIDDLE EAST— Iran has warned that planned peace talks with the United States may not go ahead, saying negotiations would be “unreasonable” amid ongoing violence in the region.

The warning comes after Israel carried out its heaviest airstrikes yet on Lebanon, killing more than 250 people in a single day, according to local authorities.

Iran speaks on the attack on Lebanon

According to SABC News, Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammed Bager Qalibaf, accused both Israel and the US of violating the terms of a recently announced ceasefire. He said Israel had escalated attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Washington continued to push demands over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The US-Iran ceasefire, announced earlier this week by President Donald Trump, is meant to last two weeks, with negotiations expected to begin soon. However, the truce already appears fragile.

Israel has insisted the agreement does not apply to its military operations in Lebanon and has vowed to continue its campaign against Hezbollah.

US Vice President JD Vance also confirmed that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire, highlighting deep divisions over what the agreement actually covers.

"I think ​this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I ⁠think the Iranians thought that the ​ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't," Vance ​told reporters in Budapest.

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Hezbollah retaliates after Lebanon attacks

Meanwhile, tensions remain high over Iran’s nuclear activities. While Trump claimed Iran had agreed to halt uranium enrichment, Iranian officials maintain they are still allowed to continue under the current terms.

On the ground, the situation in Lebanon has worsened. Airstrikes hit multiple areas, including Beirut, with residents reporting little to no warning before the attacks.

Hezbollah has since retaliated by firing rockets into northern Israel, raising fears of further escalation.

Global leaders have expressed concern that the violence could derail diplomacy and trigger a wider crisis, particularly as the conflict begins to impact global energy supplies.

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz

In related news, Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz again, even though the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, to allow negotiations to take place and end the more than five-week war. Iran shut the Strait in response to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has been conducting military operations in Lebanon since Hezbollah attacked it following the war in Iran. Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, is an ally of the Iranian regime.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammed Bager Qalibaf, accused both Israel and the US of violating the terms of the ceasefire. Image: @Aesalerte/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will lead to a permanent agreement. Ramaphosa made the remarks while receiving letters of credence from 20 heads of mission and ambassadors at the presidential guest house in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. He reiterated South Africa’s call for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

Source: Briefly News