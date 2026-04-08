Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The conflict in Lebanon, which was sparked by the war against Iran, has resulted in over 1,500 deaths and 1.2 million displaced people

The United States of America and Iran have announced a two-week ceasefire to negotiate a permanent end to the war

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Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. Image: Houssam Shbaro/ Ronen Zvulun

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

JERUSALEM – Israel has vowed to continue its military operations in Lebanon, hours after a ceasefire deal was agreed to between the United States of America and Iran.

Israel has engaged in back-and-forth attacks with Hezbollah in Lebanon ever since the conflict in Iran broke out. The war in Iran began on 28 February 2026 after Israel and the US launched a joint military operation against the country.

Iran retaliated by firing drones and missiles at neighbouring Persian Gulf countries and closing the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran-aligned Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel in response as well.

Israel won’t refrain from attacking Lebanon

While Israel has indicated that it supported a recent ceasefire deal in Iran, it also stated that the deal didn’t include Lebanon. A two-week ceasefire was reached between Washington and Tehran on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, to allow for negotiations to take place for a permanent end to the conflict.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, expressed support for the ceasefire, but stated that it would not extend to the ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

“The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” the post said.

Netanyahu’s post came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran had 'agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon’.

More than 1,500 killed in Lebanon from Israeli attacks

The attacks, which escalated on 2 March 2026, days after the conflict broke out in Iran, have left at least 1,530 people dead.

That’s according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, which also reported that 4,812 people were injured as of 7 April 2026.

The ongoing conflict has also resulted in 1.2 million people being displaced. This is roughly one-fifth of Lebanon’s population that has been forced to flee their homes due to the attacks. Israel has also established a military presence in the south of the country, leaving over 100,000 people unable to return to the area.

Israel’s current strategy is focused on dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure in the south of the Litani River to create a permanent buffer zone. It’s already destroyed key bridges to isolate southern Lebanon from the rest of the country to achieve that goal.

The death toll of Israel's attacks on Lebanon has surpassed 1,500. Image: Murat Sengul

Source: Getty Images

Iranians lock arms around power plants

In a related article, crowds of Iranians formed human chains and locked arms around power plants in the country.

Briefly News reported that the Iranians took a peaceful stand after Trump threatened that a whole civilisation would die.

Iranians gathered at various sites, including the Kazerun Combined Cycle Power Plant, and power stations in Qom and Hashtrud.

Source: Briefly News