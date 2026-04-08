The United States of America and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire after intense negotiations between the two sides

Trump proposed a ceasefire with conditions, and Iran responded with its own 10-point ceasefire proposal

The international community responded warmly to the immediate ceasefire, and netizens were on different ends of the spectrum

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Netizens celebrated the temporary ceasefire. Image: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Source: UGC

IRAN— Iran and the United States, which have been in conflict since the US attacked Iran on 28 February 2026, have agreed to an immediate two-week ceasefire. The international community welcomed the agreement, which will result in a temporary end to the conflict that has gripped the Middle East.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shebhaz Sharif, announced on 8 April 2026 that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between the two nations. This was after US President Donald Trump proposed a ceasefire deal, which Iran rejected. Iran presented a counter-proposal, and the two nations were said to be in ceasefire talks.

Sharif welcomes ceasefire

Sharif said that the ceasefire was a sagacious gesture. He invited the leaders of the two nations and their delegations to Islamabad on 10 April to continue negotiations towards a final agreement. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, previously vowed to continue the conflict and said that forgiveness was not possible.

Sharif pointed out that both parties displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and remained constructively engaged in peace talks.

Read the tweet on X here:

leaders of the two nations and their delegations to Islamabad on 10 April to continue negotiations towards a final

Reactions from the international community

According to the Associated Press, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel supported the two-week ceasefire. However, it did not include the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the ceasefire augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability to the region and the rest of the world.

South Korea said it expected the resumption of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, praising the mediation efforts. Trump called the ceasefire agreement a big day for world peace. He said that big money will be made and that Iran could begin the reconstruction process.

Donald Trump said Iran and the US will make big money. Image: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Source: UGC

What did netizens say?

Some netizens celebrated the ceasefire. Others shared their reservations.

Danesh Parwar said:

“Mark my words: this is temporary! Because Iran and the USA/Israel have deep strategic conflicts of interest that even the Shah of Iran, who was fully supported by them, couldn’t solve, and finally he failed and got humiliated in the last days of his life.”

EmetVeHesed said:

“The Islamic Regime of Iran is not honoring the agreement you negotiated.”

Sapna Madan said:

“What an irony that a country criticised for enabling instability is now positioning itself as a platform for peace talks.”

Some celebrated the ceasefire.

Shen Shiwei said:

“Bridging peace has never been an easy task, and China is in full support of Pakistan to engage in peace talks between the US and Iran. Trust is precious but fragile.”

Pakistan Strategic Forum applauded the Prime Minister.

“History will remember the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for this historic diplomatic achievement.”

Ericonet observed:

“A ceasefire is progress. Now comes the hard part of building lasting trust.”

Iranians lock arms around power plants

In a related article, Briefly News reported that crowds of Iranians formed human chains and locked arms around power plants after Trump provided Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened that a whole civilisation would die.

Iranians gathered at various sites, including the Kazerun Combined Cycle Power Plant, Ahvaz’s White Bridge, and power stations in Qom, Hashtrud, and Kashan. Children also joined the human chains.

Source: Briefly News