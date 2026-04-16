Ghanaian football is in mourning after the sudden loss of Dominic Frimpong following a violent incident linked to a league fixture

Patrice Motsepe has publicly expressed sorrow, reflecting the scale of the tragedy across African football

The incident has sparked urgent focus on player safety as investigations continue and the football community seeks answers

The CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, has joined the Ghanaian football nation in mourning the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong, who was killed following a fatal attack in Ghana on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe Mourns Dominic Frimpong After Fatal Attack in Ghana

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old footballer died after his team bus was attacked while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture. Motsepe paid his heartfelt condolences in a moving letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger, Dominic Frimpong.

"Please pass my personal and CAF's deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Dominic Frimpong and to the Ghana Football Association.

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"May God comfort and console his loved ones and the entire Ghanaian football community. CAF is with you during this sad and painful period."

CAF President Patrice Motsepe Mourns Dominic Frimpong After Fatal Attack in Ghana

Source: Twitter

Armed robbery attack on the Berekum Chelsea team bus

Berekum Chelsea had been travelling back from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex in Samreboi, located about 270 km from Berekum, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

According to the club, a group of masked gunmen carrying firearms, including assault rifles, intercepted Berekum Chelsea's team bus and blocked the road during the team's journey home on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that Frimpong suffered gunshot injuries and later died while undergoing medical treatment. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Ghana football community reacts to Dominic Frimpong’s death

The Ghana Football Association said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident, describing the 20-year-old as a bright prospect whose commitment and love for football reflected the essence of the league.

In a statement, Berekum Chelsea confirmed that Frimpong will be laid to rest on 29 April 2026 in Assin Fosu, Central Region.

The club has decided to temporarily suspend activities, with players and staff undergoing psychological and medical assessments as it works towards a gradual return to normal operations.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the robbery are ongoing, with two suspects, including a suspected gang leader, already in custody. Frimpong’s burial in Assin Fosu is expected to draw family members, teammates, football officials and supporters to pay their final respects to the young player.

In April 2025, Gabon international Aaron Boupendza passed away after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in China. Also in Zimbabwe, footballer Brian Banda, who was playing for FC Platinum, died following a car accident in Zvishavane, Bulawayo, in June.

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Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the competition winners despite their loss in the final to Senegal.

Source: Briefly News