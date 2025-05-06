Orlando Pirates have continued to put more pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race as they defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening

Two South African internationals were on the scoresheet for the Soweto giants at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as they reduced the point gap between them and the league leaders to nine points

Jose Riveiro rested some of their key players in the game as they are already making preparations for their Nedbank Cup final clash against city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Orlando Pirates maintain their winning run in the Betway Premiership despite rotating their team against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers secured all three points as they defeated the Backheel Boys 2-1 to reduce the point gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns to nine.

Bafana Bafana star Patrick Maswanganyi scored the first goal of the game, with Siyanda Mthanti levelling the scoreline eight minutes later.

Second-half substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa made his introduction to the game worthwhile as he scored the winning goal.

Pirates defeat Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows started the match by testing Melusi Buthelezi in Pirates' goal. The stand-in goalkeeper was up to the task and made a save.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates had their first chance of the game in the fifth minute, as Maswanganyi tried to set up Bandile Shandu and Kabelo Dlamini, but their efforts didn't hit the target as both went wide.

In the 33rd minute, Golden Arrows tried to launch a counterattack, but Deano van Rooyen made a good interception to prevent the hosts from getting the ball into the Bucs' box.

The first half ended goalless, with Pirates being the better side in terms of possession, but the hosts were not bad, as they created goalscoring chances.

Six minutes after the restart, the pressure from Pirates paid off as Maswanganyi found the back of the net to give the visitors the lead in the 51st minute. Dlamini’s pin-point pass found the Bafana Bafana star in space and he made no mistake by dribbling past Edward Maova to pit the ball in the net.

The Backheel Boys hit back eight minutes later, with Mthanti putting the ball past Buthelezi.

Mabasa was subbed on in the second half, and he justified his inclusion by scoring a wonderful goal in the 72nd minute as the Sea Robbers were back in the lead.

Pirates travelled back home with three points in the bag and also narrowed the point gap in the title race.

What's next for Pirates after beating Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates will switch focus to the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. A win for Jose Riveiro's side against the Glamour Boys will make it three consecutive wins in the competition, as they’ve won the last two editions.

The Sea Robbers are on good form, especially against Chiefs. They secured their second win over Amakhosi this season last weekend at the FNB Stadium with a 2-1 victory.

Source: Briefly News