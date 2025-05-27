Bafana Bafana will host Tanzania and Mozambique in international friendlies in June 2025, with matches scheduled for Polokwane and Tshwane

Hugo Broos announced a 41-man preliminary squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players, excluding Mamelodi Sundowns players due to their FIFA Club World Cup commitments

The first match is set for 6 June at New Peter Mokaba Stadium, while the second will take place on 10 June at Loftus Versfeld, with the kick-off time still to be confirmed

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has officially announced that Bafana Bafana will host Tanzania and Mozambique in international friendlies next month.

The matches form part of the national team’s preparations for future competitive fixtures and were confirmed shortly after head coach Hugo Broos unveiled a 41-man preliminary squad on May 22, 2025.Broos will trim the squad to a final list of 23 players before the friendlies kick off in early June.

New faces, big opportunities as SAFA names a 41-man squad for June friendlies. Image: Bafana Bafana

Sundowns players were omitted due to Club World Cup duties

Notably, players from Mamelodi Sundowns were excluded from the provisional squad. This is due to their involvement in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14 June to 13 July 2025.

Match details and venues announced

Bafana Bafana will take on Tanzania on Friday, 6 June at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The encounter is scheduled to start at 19:30. The team will report for camp in Johannesburg on Sunday, 1 June and travel to Polokwane later that day.

The second match, against Mozambique, is set for Tuesday, 10 June at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane. Kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

Full 41-man preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Johnson (Chippa United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United).

Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Keagan Allan (Richards Bay FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deano Van Rooyen (all Orlando Pirates), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Vuyo Letlapa (Sekhukhune United), Ime Okon (SuperSport United), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Fezile Gcaba (Richards Bay FC).

Midfielders: Puso Dithejane (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Simphiwe Selepe, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Patrick Maswanganyi (all Orlando Pirates), Gape Moralo (SuperSport United), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City FC), Kamogelo Sebelebele (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Luke Le Roux (Allsvenskan), Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City FC), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu FC).

Forwards: Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay FC), Evidence Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa (both Orlando Pirates), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United FC), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol).

No Sundowns stars as SAFA plans around Club World Cup absence. Image: Bafana Bafana

