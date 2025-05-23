Hugo Broos confirmed no Mamelodi Sundowns players will be called up for South Africa’s June friendlies due to the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup

Supporters expressed varied views, praising the importance of the Club World Cup while also criticizing Sundowns’ reliance on foreign players and calling for more opportunities for local talent

The absence of Sundowns stars opens the door for emerging players from other clubs, allowing the national team to experiment and build squad depth ahead of future competitions

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that no Mamelodi Sundowns players will be called up for South Africa’s international friendlies in June. This decision is primarily due to Sundowns’ participation in the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup, which coincides with the national team’s schedule.

The Club World Cup represents a historic opportunity for Sundowns and South African football as a whole, demanding full focus and commitment from the club and its players. Broos acknowledged the importance of this tournament and chose to respect the club’s priorities, meaning the national team will be without some of its key talents during this period.

Impact on Bafana Bafana’s June Friendly Squad

Excluding Sundowns players, who have traditionally been a backbone of Bafana Bafana, presents both challenges and opportunities for the national team. While fans might lament the absence of experienced stars like goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and attacker Percy Tau, this also opens doors for emerging players from other clubs.

Broos’ squad reflects a mix of youth and experience, with significant representation from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. This reshuffle could offer a chance to test fresh talent and build depth ahead of more competitive fixtures later in the year.

Fan Reactions to Sundowns Exclusion

The decision has sparked lively debate on social media, with fans sharing their unfiltered opinions:

Ziya:

“Since Rulani left, the standard has dropped at Downs. They depend too much on the South American rejects & there is discontentment among the locals especially because these rejects earn 20X more salaries & some of them don't even attend training, but they get selected so kuningi.”

YT:

“We Have Bigger Fish To Fry... At The @FIFACWC!”

Themba K:

“Leave Kaizer Chiefs players too because they need emotional rest as well.”

Mpaks:

“And mzansi has many talented players.”

Mpho:

“Club world cup is bigger than Bafana Bafana.”

These reactions underline the mixed feelings among supporters — some emphasising the Club World Cup’s significance, others questioning the Sundowns’ dominance in South African football and demanding fairer opportunities for local players.

Sundowns and Bafana Bafana Balance

Broos’ decision reflects a pragmatic approach, balancing club commitments with national team needs. As Sundowns compete on the world stage, Bafana Bafana can focus on integrating new talent and preparing for future challenges. The next few months will be crucial to see how this strategy plays out for South African football.

