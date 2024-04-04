The 24-year-old Luke Fleurs passed away after he was the victim of a highjacking on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, in Johannesburg

The Kaizer Chiefs star shared a picture of his red Volkswagen Polo while his social media feed is filled with images of him showing off his fashion sense

Football fans were big admirers of the former SuperSport United player who shared their admiration on social media

The Late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs greatly admired flashy cars and clothes. Image: lukefleurs25 @ Instagram

The passing of Luke Fleurs, who had a good following on social media due to his eye-catching style off the field, has saddened the football world.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender tragically passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, during a hijacking attempt in Florida, Johannesburg.

Luke Fleurs had a sweet ride

In October 2023, Fleurs shared a picture of his red Volkswagen Polo GTI, with a market value of R450 000.

Fleurs showed off his new car on his Instagram page:

According to Volkswagen SA, Fleurs' car had a 2.0 TSI engine pushing out 180 kilowatts while also turning heads with impressive looks.

The site described the vehicle as:

"Powerful. Sporty. Well trained."

Fleurs was not the only Mzansi footballer who loved fast cars after Teko Modise showed off a new Ferrari in March.

Fans loved Fleurs' style

Besides his car, Fleurs also impressed netizens with his fashion sense, with many talking about his off-the-field life.

Naeem Amoojee was a fan:

"S*xy."

Lisa-Anne Matthews loved what she saw:

"Too kwaai!"

Giovannikistan8 showed his respect via emojis:

""

Bestebuddy looked up to Fleurs:

"When I grow up, I wanna be like you "

Raymond Jacobs thought Fleurs' style was on fire:

""

