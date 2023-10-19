Orlando Pirates’ player Relebohile Mofokeng has been celebrated as English side Wolverhampton Wanderers called him up for the trial

The midfielder, who hails from Sharpeville in Vereeniging, joined the first team at the age of 17

South Africans were mightily impressed by him and wished that his success was imminent

South Africans were pleased that Relebohile Mofokeng was going to trial overseas. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates star midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng flew to the other side of the world to go on trial with English Premier League side Wolves. The young man’s departure to try out for the England-based team was met with applause from South Africans, who were pleased that Mzansi footballers were finding their feet overseas.

Relebohile Mofokeng to trial in England

Mofokeng, who hails from Sharpeville in the Vaal Triangle, left recently to go and try his luck with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Orlando Pirates midfielder impressed the nation with his performances and joined the Buccaneer’s first team at 17. Now, at 18, the young man’s future looks promising as he is in England to secure himself a place with the EPL side.

According to The South African, Pirates’ coach Jose Riviero confirmed that he was in the United Kingdom, and another club, Reading FC, is also interested in signing the young man. The attacking midfielder’s talent emerges from the Transnet School of Excellence, which earned him a place on the Orlando Pirates team. Read the tweet from @UnplayableZA on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens applaud him

South Africans commenting on the tweet were excited for the young man’s future.

Ka_Lindamkhonto said:

“This young man is so talented. I wish him success in his career.”

Siyanda Mkhize remarked:

“From Lyle Foster to Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates is the biggest club in South Africa.”

UtdMizozo exclaimed:

“This is why he’s the best youngster in the country.”

Chameleon Mpinda wrote:

“Good luck boyzin. If you do impress, please don’t do like the others before you and become homesick and want to return.”

Dr General observed:

“You see what I’m talking about. We should celebrate all of us South African football lovers, but it's difficult because some will use this to attack other teams.”

Source: Briefly News