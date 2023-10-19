Lukhanyo Am has once again been excluded from the Springboks squad ahead of their semi-final match

The star centre recently travelled to France with the squad only to be left out of the upcoming match against England

Springboks supporters were puzzled at Am's exclusion and demanded answers from the team

Springboks supporters questioned Lukhanyo Am's exclusion ahead of the Boks' RWC semi-final showdown against England. Images: Getty Images/ Gallo Images and Twitter/ Springboks

Lukhanyo Am will not be part of the Springboks squad as they face England in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. The lineup was revealed and featured the squad that represented the Boks in their showdown against France.

Fans raised questions on why Lukhanyo was left out of the squad despite having travelled with the team to France.

Fans question Lukhanyo Am's exclusion

In a recent Instagram post, the Springboks announced the lineup for the upcoming showdown against England taking place on 21 October.

Regrettably, Lukhanyo Am has been excluded from the lineup for Springboks' Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

According to The South African, coach Jacques Nienaber had this to say about the current lineup:

"We have players like Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Jasper Wiese, Jean Kleyn who are all good enough to be in this team. But we can only select 23, and everyone in this group is aligned and understands that the country comes first."

Some fans were concerned about Lukhanyo Am's exclusion:

mkhizesizwe asked:

"Why was Am told to come to France if he won't even feature?"

solule_x said:

"Why call Lukhanyo Am up? Ridiculous."

mandhla_.m responded:

"Thought Am was going to feature at some point."

nicki_d__ said:

"Really thought we'd see Lukhanyo in this lineup."

logan.flight_ responded:

"Why bring Am all the way there to not even play him? He’s one of the best centres in the world!"

unckl_lu commented:

"I won’t lie, I really miss seeing Am on the field but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt over the years is the power of chemistry, when players have good synergy they play for each other and they play well!"

Springboks conquer France in quarter-finals

The Boks recently made South Africa proud after they came out victorious in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The team qualified for the semi-finals after beating France in a close 29-28 win and received praise from all around the country.

PetuniaTsweleng said:

"And thank you for making us proud."

opensaysmani responded:

"Well done, Bokke! #BokkeForTheWin"

Mphoeeeee commented:

"Thank you guys for being sooo amazing!!!!"

Makazole Mapimpi recovers from injury

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makazole Mapimpi's social media update where he assured supporters that he was recovering well from his past injury.

The Springboks winger suffered an injury during the team's match against Tonga that ended in the Boks' favour.

Furthermore, he was of course unable to play in the quarter-finals where the Boks came out victorious against France despite the French captain's remarks.

