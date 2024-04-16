The new Sizok'thola TV presenter, Xolani Maphanga, was granted R5000 bail at the Soshanguve magistrate's court

The star was charged with three counts of attempted murder alongside his bodyguard, Bongani Mkhabela

This was after the presenter and his crew assaulted a woman with a sjambok at her house in Soshanguve, claiming that she sold drugs

New ‘Sizok’thola’ host Xolani Maphanga was granted R5K bail. Image: @xolani_maphanga

MojaLove presenter, Xolani Maphanga's troubles are far from being over. The TV presenter who was charged with attempted murder alongside his bodyguard, their case has been postponed to 21 May 2024 for further investigations.

Xolani Maphanga granted R5k bail

It seems like the new Sizok'thola presenter found himself in the same trouble as the show's former presenter, Xolani Khumalo. In March 2024, the star allegedly assaulted three people in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Maphanga was granted R5000 bail by the Shoshanguve Magistrate court alongside his bodyguard. This was after the star and his bodyguard, Bongani Mkhabela, handed themselves over to the police on 19 April 2024 after a woman whom they assaulted with a sjambok claiming that she sold drugs opened a case against them at the Soshanguve Police Sation.

According to SowetanLive, the duo was charged with three counts of attempted murder and trespassing.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said:

"When they could not find the drugs, it is alleged the two started to assault a woman, who is a complainant in the matter, with a sjambok and choked her and further suffocated her brother. Three days after the incident the woman reported the matter to the police."

Further in their bid for bail, Maphanga and Mkhabela denied having assaulted nor committed the offences that they were being charged for.

