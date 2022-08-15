Tokollo Tshabalala, also known as Magesh, passed away, and many south Africa are grieving his death

DJ Black Coffee has been the latest celebrity to express his sadness over music icon Magesh 's death

Fans of DJ Black Coffee joined the musician in grieving Magesh as many shared touching messages for the late singer

The passing of singer Magesh moved DJ Black Coffee. Mznsi's Beloved DJ Black Coffee shared his feelings about Magesh's death with supporters on social media.

DJ Black Coffee let everyone know that he is thinking about the late Magesh, who impacted South African music as a part of TKZee. Image: Instagram/@realblackcoffee/Twitter/@tkzeeband

DJ Black Coffee conveyed his condolences about Magesh's death on Twitter. Many mourned how Magesh's passing left a hole in the south African entertainment industry.

DJ Black Coffee and supporters moved by Magesh's passing

DJ Black Coffee expressed his sadness over Magesh's passing after losing his life to epilepsy. In a twitter post, Black Coffee only needed to write the singer's name to express how touched he felt after Magesh's death.

Netizens joined Black Coffee in expressing their condolences over Magesh's passing. Many looked back on Magesh's life and how they adored the musician.

@SimtoxDj commented:

"As I was hoping to work with him in the so near future."

@DimpledNzi commented:

"I used to have a huge crush on the dude, may he RiP☹️"

@SyabongaVee commented:

"Rest well Magesh "

@Vincent_Ezrah commented:

"What a sad day indeed."

