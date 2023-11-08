Media personality Pearl Shongwe's tragic death, which occurred a year ago, continues to deeply affect her colleagues and fans

Radio and TV personality Tbo Touch paid tribute to her on the anniversary of her passing on Instagram

Fans expressed their sorrow and nostalgia for Pearl's presence on the radio show, highlighting the void her absence has left in their hearts

It's been a year since media personality Pearl Shongwe's tragic death. Radio personality Tbo Touch remembered Pearl with a touching post on social media.

Tbo Touch remembered Pearl Shongwe with a touching post. Image: @tbotouch and @pearlshongwe

Tbo Touch remembers Pearl Shongwe

Pearl Shongwe's death is still hard to accept, even one year after her death. The Metro FM news reader was found dead in her Johannesburg home last year.

Tbo Touch has taken to his Instagram page to remember his friend and colleague on the anniversary of her death. The star said life has not been the same since receiving the call about Shongwe's passing. He said he missed her and gave an update about her show. He wrote:

"I remember getting a call from Phila at 5 a.m. ET, telling me that Pearl is gone. At first, I thought you left the show but when she cried I just hung up the phone, left my hotel room and took a long walk.

"I don’t ever want to revisit that moment again. Fast forward it’s a year since you’re gone and it’s still not the same! Miss you crazy Pearl aka the number 1 freestyle Co-host, slam dunk news anchor, oh by the way, your show got 2 nominations at the radio awards! Till me again. #rippearlshongwe "

Tbo Touch's post moves fans to tears

Social media users shared heartwarming comments to Tbo Touch's post.

@simi_nkosi said:

"'For Metro FM news, I'm Pearl Shongwe.' it's hard how we still expect that line."

@btombebongo wrote:

"The show ain’t the same without Pearl!!! Oh her energy, her freestyles. My heart is still broken"

@mrs_njwabule added:

"OMG Pearl and AKA still so unbelievable they both gone"

@mnqobunxumalo commented:

" Opened Instagram and this is the first post I saw, I just knew . Forever in our hearts."

@zintle.ngubane noted:

"A year? Just seems like few months ago. Aww Pearl we forever miss your beautiful voice on the Touchdown!"

