Many South Africans have blamed the ANC for over 9,000 Matric learners being at risk of failing the grade

The Education Department said some of these learners were pushed forward in the lower grades despite struggling academically

MEC Fundile Gade said the department will turn to skilled educators in attempts to assist the affected pupils

Many South Africans believed the ANC was responsible for over 9,000 Matric learners at risk of failing the grade. Image: Stock Image

Many South Africans blamed the ANC-led provincial government for the academic challenges faced by the Eastern Cape's Matric Class of 2024.

10% of Eastern Cape Gr12s could fail the year

The province's Education Department revealed that over 9,000 learners were at risk of failing Grade 12 in 2024. According to SABC News, the number makes up 10% of the 93,000 learners in Matric. MEC Fundile Gade said some pupils who struggled with their academics in the lower grades were pushed forward. Gade explained that the department believed that well-trained teachers would be best suited to help the struggling learners:

“You have to be specific and get a well-trained teacher to deal with this one in order to prepare for examinations...to rescue these kids that are already in the system.”

Mzansi weighs in

Some social media users felt that the state, under the ANC, failed to create positive academic conditions for students to thrive.

@streambeso said:

“It's sad that most of their parents and uncles voted for the same ANC government that's letting the kids down.”

@Sheipmword asked:

“Their parents voted the declining party which fails the entire province. What do they expect?”

@die_khumalo pointed out:

“Maybe it's coz they have to wade through rivers and trek through forests just to get to school.”

@MilitantMzansi added:

“I am a former teacher; you people, your kids are ill-disciplined, they groove with their ill-disciplined parents, and you want DOE to make miracles.”

@AdvdaliB said:

"Njani ngoku kugqitywa ku Votwa [How since we justed voted] for a trusted government that is supposedly servicing the electorate?"

Matric Class of 2023 achieved an 82.9% pass rate,

Briefly News previously reported that the Class of 2023 made history by achieving a 82.9% pass rate.

Minister Angie Motshekga revealed the milestone at the 2023 National Senior Certificate results release in Gauteng.

Motshekga commended the country's ongoing improvement in primary education since 1994.

