The African National Congress's former NEC member and struggle stalwart Tony Yengeni will represent Jacob Zuma

The former ANC president and now MK Party leader is expected to appear before the ANC for his disciplinary hearing

Zuma was suspended from the party after he expressed support for the MK Party and said he would not vote for the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa

Tony Yengeni will advocate for Jacob Zuma before the ANC. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's former president, Jacob Zuma, will have Tony Yengeni on his side as he faces discipline from his party.

Yengeni to represent Zuma

@centralnewsza posted a statement from the MK Party about Zuma's disciplinary hearing, which is expected to take place on 17 July. Zuma was suspended from the party late last year after he expressed support for the MK Party during its launch in December. He then initially refused to attend a physical disciplinary hearing.

Zuma also applied to have the hearing conducted physically after the ANC announced it would be held virtually.

"The ANC Disciplinary Committee has not yet responded to a request made by President Zuma's lawyers that the hearing should take place at a physical venue and in person as previously agreed between the parties per the relevant provisions of the ANC," the party said.

South Africans question Yengeni

Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet questioned why Zuma would appoint Tony Yengeni to represent him.

Mzansi Unfiltered said:

"Jacob the bullet-dodger. Let's see how he gets out of this one."

OG Makgatho asked:

"What is Yengeni going to defend? I mean, Zuma tore ANC apart by forming MKP and is against its president. Yengeni is just a Zuma spy in the ANC."

Comrade watchdog said:

"Thieves of a feather flock together."

Gabadiya said:

"Picking the first convicted government thief in the ANC administration and most confused individual."

Zane asked:

"What is he going to defend because Zuma disregarded the ANC Constitution? I do not think he even knows the ANC's constitution."

Joffter said:

"Give him the boot and get finished."

Jacob Zuma defends ANC membership

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Zuma defended his membership with the ANC and the MK Party.

Zuma declared in a recent interview that he was still a member of the African National Congress.

