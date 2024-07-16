The South African Broadcasting Corporation's senior official announced that the SOE would fight back against the MKP

The party instituted legal action against SABC for using the term "Government of National Unity" and wants it to stop using the term

South Africans were frustrated by the MKP and slammed it, accusing it of wanting to be in the spotlight constantly

JOHANNESBURG—A senior South African Broadcasting Corporation official announced that the SABC intends to respond to the MK Party's legal action against it.

SABC to act in response to MKP

According to the SABC, the MK Party filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court to demand that the broadcaster stop using the term "Government of National Unity". The party believes the term is unconstitutional and says the current government is not a Government of National Unity.

SABC's Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, said the SOE will respond to the papers and slammed the parry's recent cease and desist letter.

South Africans bored with MK Party

Netizens on Facebook roasted the MK Party for filing papers for another court battle.

Salutu Modiitse said:

"The MK's role is to destabilise SA."

Patrick Rebombo said:

"Part of Zuma's strategy is to always be in the news, for good or bad reasons, in order to increase his party's popularity."

Connie Heyns said:

"It is one of the most senseless reasons to take anybody or any company to court."

Nhlekelele Raymond Lubhede said:

"MK doesn't know what it's doing."

Siyamcela Dawedi asked:

"Why haven't they joined the GNU for the sake of the electoral college and service delivery?"

