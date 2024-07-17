A 63-year-old MK party member from Polokwane is putting his fitness to the test with a walk for his political party

Malesela Mokonyama started walking from Polokwane to Nkandla to oppose the 2024 general election results

South Africans made jokes about his cause, and many believed it was fruitless

LIMPOPO—A member of the MK Party from Polokwane in Limpopo is walking from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal because he believes the 2024 general election results are invalid.

MK Party walks from Polokwane to Nkandla

According to TimesLIVE, the 63-year-old Mokonyama's walk encouraged the MK Party to continue fighting its case to declare the election results invalid. This came after the party withdrew its case against Parliament, members of Parliament, the Independent Electoral Commission, and the National Speaker.

The party's Limpopo convener, Lulamile Jack, said party president Jacob Zuma would continue fighting for disadvantaged black people. Mokonyama said he loves walking, having once walked from Polokwane to Bela Bela.

South Africans roast MKP member

South Africans on Facebook roasted the man and regarded his endeavour as pointless.

Fatso Ditshego said:

"By the time he gets there, we will be voting again."

Mondli Vananda said:

"Being bored should be treated as a disease because sometimes you end up putting your life in danger."

Tshifhiwa Muofhe said:

"I once thought elders were wiser."

Mahlobogoane Joe Lewane said:

"He is taking the punishment well."

Sipho Moses Ndlazi said:

"This was Zuma's idea."

Baisi mosoane-Pambo said:

"Shame on him. He is my age, but he looks like a very old man. If I were him, I would focus on myself and leave nonsensical politics alone."

