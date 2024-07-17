AfriForum To Lay Charges of Corruption Against Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu
- AfriForum is expected to open cases against the Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu
- This was after VBS Mutual Bank's convicted former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicated them in an affidavit
- South Africans called on AfriForum to focus its energy on other matters like Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala case
JOHANNESBURG—AfriForum will open cases of corruption against the Economic Freedom Fighters' president and deputy president, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.
Afriforum to open case against EFF leaders
According to SABC News, the lobby group announced that it is preparing to open cases of money laundering, corruption, and fraud against Shivambu and Malema for their alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga. The defunct bank's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicated them in an affidavit he signed. Matodzi himself is serving a 15-year sentence for his involvement.
AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, said the organisation has instructed its legal team to examine the facts and lodge a case with the South African Police Service as soon as possible. He said AfriForum's interests are to protect the rights of the poor people who were impacted by the VBA Mutual Bank looting.
South Africans roast Afriforum
Netizens commenting on @SABCNews's tweet booed the lobby group.
Canan Calvin said:
"They must apply the same energy to Cyril Ramaphosa about Phala Phala. But we know Cyril is a darling of white monopoly capital."
Mao said:
"The same enthusiasm shown against Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu of the EFF should be more n Phala Phala."The Alchemist said:
"Afriforum should just be a political party once."
Yours Sincerely said:
"Same song, different year."
The Special One asked:
"When are they laying charges against the real money launderer?"
Afriforum appealed SCA's decision on 'Kill the Boer' song
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Afriforum appealed to have the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision on the "Kill the Boer" song overturned.
The court ruled that the song, which M alema sang during the EFF's birthday anniversary, was not racist.
