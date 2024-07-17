AfriForum is expected to open cases against the Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

This was after VBS Mutual Bank's convicted former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicated them in an affidavit

South Africans called on AfriForum to focus its energy on other matters like Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala case

AfriForum is targeting Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—AfriForum will open cases of corruption against the Economic Freedom Fighters' president and deputy president, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Afriforum to open case against EFF leaders

According to SABC News, the lobby group announced that it is preparing to open cases of money laundering, corruption, and fraud against Shivambu and Malema for their alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga. The defunct bank's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicated them in an affidavit he signed. Matodzi himself is serving a 15-year sentence for his involvement.

AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, said the organisation has instructed its legal team to examine the facts and lodge a case with the South African Police Service as soon as possible. He said AfriForum's interests are to protect the rights of the poor people who were impacted by the VBA Mutual Bank looting.

South Africans roast Afriforum

Netizens commenting on @SABCNews's tweet booed the lobby group.

Canan Calvin said:

"They must apply the same energy to Cyril Ramaphosa about Phala Phala. But we know Cyril is a darling of white monopoly capital."

Mao said:

"The same enthusiasm shown against Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu of the EFF should be more n Phala Phala."The Alchemist said:

"Afriforum should just be a political party once."

Yours Sincerely said:

"Same song, different year."

The Special One asked:

"When are they laying charges against the real money launderer?"

The court ruled that the song, which M alema sang during the EFF's birthday anniversary, was not racist.

Source: Briefly News