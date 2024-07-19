ActionSA expressed concern that the MK Party will be able to perform its duty as the official opposition in Parliament

The party has the third most seats in Parliament, and National Speaker Thoko Didiza announced the party as the official opposition

South Africans disagreed with the party, and many pointed out that ActionSA should concern itself with its matters

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Athol Trollip took a dig at MK Party MP Des Van Rooyen. Images: Working World Exhibition/Facebook and @MkhontoWesizwex/ X

JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA is not convinced that the MK Party would be an effective opposition party in Parliament.

ActionSA weighs in on MKP's opposition status

According to Eyewitness News, the party spoke after Parliament's National Speaker Thoko Didiza announced that the MK Party was the official opposition in Parliament. This was because the party obtained the third most seats in Parliament. The party also aligned itself with other parties sharing similar ideologies to form the Progressive Caucus.

ActionSA's parliamentary leader, Athol Trollip, said the MK Party has many new politicians despite having more experienced politicians. He said MK Party member and former Finance Minister Des Van Rooyen's Treasury budget debate sounded like he landed in SA from the moon.

South Africans disagree with Trollip

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet did not agree with the ActionSA leader.

Princess said:

"Instead of people concerned about how poorly ActionSA did in the elections."

King Africa asked:

"Where did Mashaba get the experience to lead ActionSA?"

Freedom Fighter Uncompromised said:

"They must worry about themselves and about those who are leading our country because this country is for us all."

Nsindiso Dube said:

"Then they should have done well in the elections so that they become the official opposition in Parliament. They mustn't bore us."

Barak Siera said:

"It would do ActionSA justice to mind their own business and leave the MK alone."

