One of Johann Rupert's companies and a leading shipping company officially took full ownership of a private hospital group's Southern African operations

The acquisition hopes to grow local partnerships and expand interactions with patients, among other things

The news caused a division among South Africans, with some people noting that Johann should have explored other avenues

South African-born billionaire Johann Rupert's company, Remgro, along with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), announced the proposed restructuring of Mediclinic. The decision will result in the two companies taking full ownership of the international private hospital group's Southern African operations.

The shift follows their 2023 acquisition of Mediclinic (founded in 1983 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape)—an estimated R75 billion deal that brought the healthcare company back into private ownership after years on the public market, reports Business Insider Africa.

Mediclinic hospitals are located in South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland. MSC's wholly owned subsidiary, Holding Limited S.à r.l. (IHL), will take full ownership of Hirslanden, Mediclinic's Swiss-based operations. According to BusinessTech, both Remgro and IHL will continue to retain their joint stake in the Middle East and Spire Healthcare Group plc operations.

Business Insider Africa adds that by taking ownership of the South African and Swiss operations, the companies aim to improve their response time to market shifts, enhance collaboration on the ground, and expand their interaction with patients, clinicians, and regulators.

Mzansi responds to Johann Rupert's Mediclinic ownership

Hundreds of South African social media users expressed their opinions about the billionaire businessman's latest entrepreneurial choices. While some online community members applauded the big business move, others approached the news with raised brows.

After hearing about the business venture, Colette Mahon said:

"Interesting move and development. Let’s watch and wait to see how he will change Mediclinic in South Africa."

Touching on corruption allegedly within political parties, Margaret Swart commented:

"I hope whatever he does does not continue to aid the ANC with backhanded bribes, etc. He needs to look after the poor and vulnerable South African citizens, especially women and children."

Glenda Rosenberg Aucamp congratulated Johann, writing:

"I wish you all the best with your new endeavour. I believe it will be a great investment in this business and in communities."

Lize Alexander suggested to the entrepreneur:

"Use your money to buy Eskom. Buy most of the big companies that are also struggling and create jobs! You have enough to save South Africa. I'm sure your bestie Ramaphosa will allow you to."

Elzanne Timmer shared their thoughts and opinions with people on the internet:

"Maybe he needs to put healthcare first and not profits. The nursing care in some of the Mediclinics is equal to state hospitals."

Jason Ashley Stephens added with a laugh:

"Bro, you already won. Why are you still buying more stuff? Just go chill on the beach or something, aowa."

