A cheerful TikTokker was at the gym and she was more than happy when a guy came over to help her lifting technique

The woman was using a machine to do squats but a guy who looked experienced with exercise came over to tell her she was doing it wrong

Online users loved her reaction as netizens assumed she was using it as an opportunity to get her flirt on

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman was focused on her workout until an attractive guy came over. The lady in the clip got millions of views when she got along with a random guy who wanted to correct her form while exercising.

A woman was in the gym when a man came over to help her work out and her response went viral. Image: TikTok/@jaszy20_.

Source: UGC

The gym-goer was recording her workout when the buff gent approached her with friendly advice. Peeps enjoyed watching their interaction as they marvelled at how easily the woman flirted.

Woman has people convinced she was flirting at gym

A woman @jaszy20_ was busy using a workout machine when a guy approached her to tell her she could be doing it better. The lady answered him in a way that seemed flirtatious as she said "teach me" before he instructs her how to do it right.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Online users love to see any type of love story on the internet and their conversation made people think they were compatible. Netizens were floored by how easily she flirted with the guy on video. Many peeps said that they were taking notes as she perfectly balanced flirtiness and friendliness.

TOMI commented:

"I can’t tell if she’s the master of flirting or just really innocent."

Joey Swoll commented:

"YES! Love that! Love that you’re open to it as well! It’s all about constant tension! Awesome video both of you! Love this!"

Jessy commented:

"Girl was like 'teach me.'"

Darien Sutton commented:

"I laughed out loud when you said 'teach me' hahaha."

Mercedes Holley commented:

"The “ok teach me” & the 'how didn’t you know I didn’t want to go for another one.'"

Malysia Moore commented:

"You’re innocently flirty it’s so cute lol."

simplynadige commented:

"Girl you know how to flirt flirt."

iara Johnson commented:

"Girl you was READY! Flirt game on point. Not you talking about 'teach me.' lmao."

Savvy

'"Cos that's where it feels good'. I hear you sis. Lol."

"Ready for loadshedding stage 12": Cyril Ramaphosa's workout video has SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were in tears over a video of Cyril Ramaphosa. The current South African president was getting in a quick workout.

Ramaphosa was the talk of the town after an alleged corruption scandal. The president was under fire after millions of American dollars were discovered under a mattress at his game farm.

@Mhlonishwa_S posted a clip of Cyril Ramaphosa doing tricep dips. People joked about seeing him out of his element.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News