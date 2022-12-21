Cyril Ramaphosa got recorded while in his gym session, and netizens could not stop with the jokes at his expense

South Africa's president had tongues wagging after a video of him doing dips made rounds on social media

Online users could not resist making comments that were shady toward the president after his latest victory as ANC 's president for 2023

South Africans were thoroughly amused by a video of Cyril Ramaphosa. The current South African president was exercising, and his efforts caused a buzz.

A video shows Cyril Ramaphosa working out and people could not stop raving about it. Image: Twitter/Mhlonishwa_S /Getty Images/Rodger Bosch

Ramaphosa has been hogging headlines following his alleged corruption scandal. The president had to be held accountable after millions of American dollars were found underneath a mattress at his Phala Phala game farm.

Cyril Ramaphosa doing exercises has South Africa in stitches

A video posted by shows Cyril Ramaphosa doing tricep dips. The Twitter user captioned the video:

"Getting ready to implement stage 12 loadsheding."

Tweeps responded to the hilarious caption with jokes of their own. Many people referenced how Cyril managed to evade corruption accusations and stay as South Africa's president when other parliament members wanted him out. People commented that after his recent victory in the ANC, he is able to do anything he wants.

@SbuMohale commented:

"Like can he do anything that doesn't make him seem like a clown?"

@mcebisi_mbhey

"Did I not die after reading the caption."

@Ashseraka2

"As long as he is beating that other madala who act like he owns the ANC, he can do whatever the hell he wants!"

@majovazb commented:

"Some of that money in the sofa should buy Mr President nice gym equipment. #PhalaPhalaFarm"

@sick_fruits commented:

"I really wonder what his bodyguards think about him."

@Waltersonboy commented:

"What happened to his walks amongst the ordinary citizens. I have been waiting for my opportunity to kiss the President."

SA drags Duduzile Zuma for trolling Ramaphosa with an edited pic of him as convict

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzile Zuma did not hold back when it came to adding to the outrage about Cyril Ramaphosa. The president is in a bout of controversy following accusations that he had unauthorised money on his game farm, Phala Phala.

Jacob Zuma's daughter added to the scathing opinions people shared. Online users had surprising reactions, with many not participating in the slander and turning on her instead.

Duduzile Zuma took to Twitter to share her disapproval of Cyril Ramaphosa after being accused of corruption. She shared a picture of Cyril photoshopped with tattoos and standing for a mugshot.

