Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema believes President Cyril Ramaphosa will not complete his term

Malema vowed to make the president’s life miserable while addressing supporters at the EFF’s third Provincial Peoples’ Assembly

The Red Berets leader said that African National Congress (ANC) needs to be voted out of power during the next elections

LIMPOPO - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema promised his supporters that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not finish his term in office.

EFF leader Julius Malema believes President Cyril Ramaphosa's time in office is numbered. Image: J. Countess & Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

The politician’s remarks came after Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the African National Congress (ANC) on Monday, 19 December. Malema vowed to make the president’s life miserable.

The Red Berets leader addressed supporters at the party’s third Provincial Peoples’ Assembly of Limpopo. Malema described Ramaphosa as a delinquent.

“We are going to fight until he resigns because how can you sleep on dollar mattresses when our people don’t even have water,” said Malema.

The EFF leader said Ramaphosa should know that his victory in the ANC means nothing. He said members would “dance” with the president.

According to The Citizen, Malema said that ANC needs to be voted out of power during the 2024 national elections. He added that the party would ensure the ANC does not win the next elections.

Citizens react to Malema’s remarks:

Dante WaKurara said:

“This guy spends an inordinate amount of time talking about the ANC. I’m starting to pick up subtle signs of suppressed nostalgia.”

Pieter Steyn commented:

“But did the EFF not say he will not see a second term? So as to not admit another failure they make a new claim?”

Noah Mpahleni posted:

“In will come another president they will do the same and keep the country unstable.”

Sehlaga Rheimoundt wrote:

“He seems to be indirectly part of the RET. He wants to collapse the ANC.”

Mthokzin Mnandi added:

“Malema is right, Ramaphosa is not above law he must account for his Phala Phala scandal.”

