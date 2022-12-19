President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected for a second term as President of the African National Congress

The incumbent clenched victory over his opponent former health Minister Zweli Mkhize by over 579 votes

The Nasrec Johannesburg Expo Centre is filled to the brim with celebrating delegates singing Ramaphosa praises

JOHANNESBURG - The halls of Nasrec Johannesburg Expo Centre are filled with the sounds of celebrating delegates as President Cyril Ramaphosa emerges victorious and retains his position as the head of the African National Congress (ANC).

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected president of the ANC, successfully beating Zweli Mkhize. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

After a long weekend of campaigning and lobbying the incumbent has swept the floor with his opponent, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Out of the total 4484 votes cast, Ramaphosa managed to secure 2476, while Mkhize only garnered 1897 votes.

Word of Ramaphosa's victory comes as good news for many ANC delegates. A video posted from inside the Nasrec by @NoncebaNhlauli shows delegates happily dancing while singing President Ramaphosa's praises.

The celebrating delegates can be heard singing "Ramaphosa, rea o rata, kaofela, re tsamaya le wena" which means "Ramaphosa, we all love you, we will follow you."

President Ramaphosa can be seen excitedly taking a video of the enthusiastic show of support from the delegates while sitting on stage between Paul Mashatile and Gwede Mantashe.

Another video posted by Power987 News also captures the celebratory mood at the conference. One delegate can be heard shouting "Uyabuya, Ubuyile" ( He is returning, he has returned).

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's victory

Citizens took to social media to congratulate president Cyril Ramaphosa on his victory.

Here are some reactions:

@heisthemediator hailed:

"Congratulations Mr President. The criminal syndicate has been defeated."

@ZuluNdulo claimed:

"Those votes are a scam."

@lesibamoatshe added:

"Malema's mole in the ANC IS POWERFUL."

@Shaun34168658 said:

"Basically, half of the ANC still supports corruption and looting. The only way is to Vote ANC out in 2024."

