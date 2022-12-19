South Africans are piling in on Duduzile Zuma following former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's loss of the position of ANC president

Many citizens took to social media to jokingly ask if Duduzile was okay since she was one of Mkhize's most vocal supporters

Mkhize lost to President Cyril Ramaphosa who secured 579 more votes than the former health minister

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma has become the bud of many jokes following Zweli Mkhize's failed bid for president of the African National Congress.

Mzansi has taken to social media to make fun of Duduzile Zuma after Zweli Mkhize lost his bid for ANC president. Image: @Bokenza1/Twitter & stick image/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Many South Africans have taken to social media to poke fun at Duduzile after The Star posted pictures of the former president's daughter chilling with Mkhize at the ANC's 55th elective conference.

One netizen @TomiRikhotso shared a bitingly sarcastic tweet asking if Duduzile was okay. In true South African fashion, other citizens flooded the comments section with jokes poking fun at the controversial politician's kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is what South Africans had to say:

@ShakuTaps commented:

"She can't be fine after that sweep from Ankole."

@maelishaba1 added:

"Where is Duduzile Zuma? All I'm saying Viva President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, we don't want Zuptas coming back in government."

@StateShebeen joked:

"Carl Niehaus is here and he is crying in the corner, everyone is ignoring him. Duduzile Zuma is on her 55th shot of tequila. Jacob has not said much but laughed a lot. Zweli is nowhere to be found. Lindiwe broke a nail while trying to type on her phone outside."

@sebate15 added:

"I Think The Old Man Should Be Prioritized With The Ambulance.The Lady Macbeth Is Young And Can Recover Without Help."

Zweli Mkhize's ANC presidential hopes dashed by Cyril Ramaphosa

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize dreams of becoming the president of the African National Congress when President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a landslide victory.

Out of the total 4484 votes cast, Ramaphosa managed to secure 2476, while Mkhize only garnered 1897 votes.

ANC top 7 announced: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile lead the ruling party, leaving SA fed-up

In another story, Briefly News reported the African National Congress (ANC) has announced the results of the ruling party’s national elective conference for the top seven positions.

Members of the party cast their votes into the late hours of Sunday, 18 December. Despite much drama and controversy surrounding the conference, the results were announced without hiccups.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue to lead the party after receiving 2476 votes. Presidency hopeful Zweli Mhkize managed to bag 1897 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News