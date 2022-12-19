The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the results of the ruling party’s national elective conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa retained his position as leader of the ruling party, despite calls for him to be voted out

The newly elected leadership will rule the party for the next five years, leaving many South Africans annoyed

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the results of the ruling party’s national elective conference for the top seven positions.

The ANC's top seven was announced on Monday, 19 December. Image: @ANCLimpopo

Source: Twitter

Members of the party cast their votes into the late hours of Sunday, 18 December. Despite much drama and controversy surrounding the conference, the results were announced without hiccups.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue to lead the party after receiving 2476 votes. Presidency hopeful Zweli Mhkize managed to bag 1897 votes.

According to EWN, the newly elected leadership will rule the party for the next five years. A total of 4486 delegates were eligible to vote; however, only 4484 were cast.

The deputy president position was sought after by Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane, and Paul Mashatile. Ten ballots were spoilt, and 23 delegates refrained from voting.

Ronald Lamola 315 Oscar Mabuyane 1858 Paul Mashatile 2178

Gwede Mantashe won the national chairperson position. During the vote, 11 ballots were spoilt, and 13 delegates did not vote.

Gwede Mantashe 2062 Stan Mathabatha 2018 David Masondo 280

Fikile Mbalula will take on the position of Secretary General.

Phumlo Maswane 1590 Fikile Mbalula 1692 Mdumiseni Ntuli 1080

The position of first deputy secretary-general will be filled by Nomvula Mokonyane who secured 2195 votes. Tina Joemat-Peterson bagged 2145. The second deputy secretary-general position will be filled by Maropene Ramokgopa with 2373. Ronalda Nolumanga bagged 1948 votes.

The Treasurer-general spot will be filled by Ramokogapa Gwen, making her the first woman to occupy this position since the ANC was formed in 1902.

Pule Mabe 1652 Mzwandile Masina 281 Ramokogapa Gwen 1809

Citizens react to the ANC top seven:

@_BobieK said:

"The fact that the choice was between Phalaphala and Covid funds is just -. The ANC is beyond repair."

@skelmtau commented:

"The ANC delegates tolerated RET in 2017. This time the delegates became intolerant! They are now fed-up!"

