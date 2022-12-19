Global site navigation

Politics

ANC top 7 Announced: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile lead the ruling party, leaving SA fed-up

by  Bianca Lalbahadur
  • The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the results of the ruling party’s national elective conference
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa retained his position as leader of the ruling party, despite calls for him to be voted out
  • The newly elected leadership will rule the party for the next five years, leaving many South Africans annoyed

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the results of the ruling party’s national elective conference for the top seven positions.

ANC top 7
The ANC's top seven was announced on Monday, 19 December. Image: @ANCLimpopo
Members of the party cast their votes into the late hours of Sunday, 18 December. Despite much drama and controversy surrounding the conference, the results were announced without hiccups.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue to lead the party after receiving 2476 votes. Presidency hopeful Zweli Mhkize managed to bag 1897 votes.

According to EWN, the newly elected leadership will rule the party for the next five years. A total of 4486 delegates were eligible to vote; however, only 4484 were cast.

The deputy president position was sought after by Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane, and Paul Mashatile. Ten ballots were spoilt, and 23 delegates refrained from voting.

Ronald Lamola315
Oscar Mabuyane1858
Paul Mashatile2178

Gwede Mantashe won the national chairperson position. During the vote, 11 ballots were spoilt, and 13 delegates did not vote.

Gwede Mantashe2062
Stan Mathabatha2018
David Masondo280

Fikile Mbalula will take on the position of Secretary General.

Phumlo Maswane1590
Fikile Mbalula1692
Mdumiseni Ntuli1080

The position of first deputy secretary-general will be filled by Nomvula Mokonyane who secured 2195 votes. Tina Joemat-Peterson bagged 2145. The second deputy secretary-general position will be filled by Maropene Ramokgopa with 2373. Ronalda Nolumanga bagged 1948 votes.

The Treasurer-general spot will be filled by Ramokogapa Gwen, making her the first woman to occupy this position since the ANC was formed in 1902.

Pule Mabe1652
Mzwandile Masina281
Ramokogapa Gwen1809

Citizens react to the ANC top seven:

@_BobieK said:

"The fact that the choice was between Phalaphala and Covid funds is just -. The ANC is beyond repair."

@skelmtau commented:

"The ANC delegates tolerated RET in 2017. This time the delegates became intolerant! They are now fed-up!"

